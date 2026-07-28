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Home / Business / India's telecom subscriber base increases to 134.8 crore in June, Airtel leads growth: TRAI

India's telecom subscriber base increases to 134.8 crore in June, Airtel leads growth: TRAI

Bharti Airtel adds 31.63 lakh subscribers, followed by Reliance Jio with 22.91 lakh; total telecom users grow 0.37% in June

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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India's telecom subscriber base grew slightly to 134.8 crore in June, mainly driven by net additions of users on the networks of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, according to figures issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday.

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With 31.63 lakh more subscribers than in May, Bharti Airtel led the month's subscriber growth. 1.73 lakh fixed-line connections and 29.89 lakh mobile customers were among the additions.

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Reliance Jio, which claimed a net increase of 22.91 lakh subscribers—21.46 lakh in the mobile segment and 1.44 lakh in the fixed line segment—came next.

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Nearly about 54.54 lakh, or around 87 percent, of the total net addition of 62 lakh subscribers in June were accounted for by the two private telecom companies.

As per TRAI's June 2026 data subscriber report, the total number of telephone subscribers in India rose from 1,343.1 million at the end of May 2026 to 1,348.08 million at the end of June 2026, indicating a monthly growth rate of 0.37 percent.

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In June, there were 130 crore wireless connections overall, up from 129.4 crore in May. Around 114.7 crore consumer sims, 13.47 crore M2M sims, and 1.78 crore fixed wireless access connections made up the total number of wireless connections.

Furthermore, a net addition of 1.63 lakh wireless subscribers was recorded by Vodafone Idea.. Around 94,006 new users joined state-run BSNL during the reported month.

In June, MTNL lost 11,284 mobile customers. The wireline subscriber base fell 1.67 percent monthly to 4.78 crore in June from 4.86 crore in May mainly due to BSNL's loss of 7.96 lakh fixed line users.

While all other firms, including Vodafone Idea, MTNL, APSFL, Tata Teleservices, and Quadrant, reported a decrease in fixed line connections, only Airtel, Reliance Jio, and STPL attracted new customers.

According to data submitted by 1,580 operators for June 2026, there were 108.75 crore broadband subscribers overall, up from 108 crore in May.

With 53.22 crore broadband users, Reliance Jio dominated the market.

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