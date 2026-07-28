New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India's total telephone subscriber base increased by 4.98 million to 1,348.08 million at the end of June 2026, supported by growth in wireless connections, while the wireline segment continued to contract, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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The wireless subscriber base, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA), increased by 5.79 million during June to 1,300.25 million, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45 per cent. In contrast, the wireline subscriber base declined by 0.81 million to 47.82 million, marking a monthly contraction of 1.67 per cent.

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Within wireless services, mobile subscribers rose by 5.38 million to 1,282.38 million, with the segment recording a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent. Urban mobile subscriptions increased to 739.43 million, while rural subscriptions rose to 542.95 million.

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The broader wireless segment also benefited from an increase in FWA connections. The number of wireless FWA subscribers rose from 17.97 million in May to 18.36 million in June, while 5G FWA subscribers increased from 12.73 million to 12.94 million.

Broadband subscriptions continued to expand, rising from 1,080.15 million in May to 1,087.50 million in June, a monthly growth of 0.68 per cent. Fixed wired broadband subscribers grew 0.67 per cent to 47.71 million, while wireless broadband subscribers increased 0.65 per cent to 1,021.43 million.

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Meanwhile, the decline in wireline connections was led by several service providers. TRAI data showed Bharti Airtel added 173,667 wireline subscribers and Reliance Jio added 144,057, but these gains were outweighed by declines at BSNL, APSFL, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices and other providers. The overall wireline base fell by 810,894 connections during the month.

The number of M2M cellular mobile connections also increased, rising from 131.11 million in May to 134.73 million in June, indicating continued expansion in machine-to-machine connectivity. (ANI)

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