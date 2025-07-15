DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / India's trade deficit narrows sharply to USD 3.51 bn from USD 7.30 bn in June 2025 (YoY)

India's trade deficit narrows sharply to USD 3.51 bn from USD 7.30 bn in June 2025 (YoY)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI): India's overall trade deficit (merchandise and services) narrowed significantly to USD 3.51 billion in June 2025, down from USD 7.30 billion in June 2024, as exports outpaced imports on a year-on-year basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The decline in the trade deficit reflects stronger export performance, aided by resilient demand in key global markets and robust service sector growth.

The data suggests that overall exports (merchandise and services) rose to USD 67.98 billion in June 2025, compared to USD 63.83 billion in the same month last year, with a jump of nearly 6.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, overall imports also saw a marginal rise, reaching USD 71.50 billion in June 2025 compared to USD 71.14 billion in same period of the last year, indicating stable domestic demand and softening global commodity prices.

The improved trade balance is a positive sign for India's current account position and broader economic fundamentals.

Advertisement

The country's trade deficit in May had also narrowed to USD 6.62 billion from USD 9.35 billion same month last year.

In May 2025, India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, were reported at USD 71.12 billion, marking a 2.77 per cent rise on a yearly basis. The total exports in May 2024 were pegged at USD 69.20 billion.

Among various steps the government took to increase exports include the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors, including electronic goods, telecom, EVs battery to name a few.

The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government has helped India's export growth and make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.

The government has set a target of USD 1 trillion of exports in the current financial year 2025-26.

The free trade agreements (FTA) signed and under negotiations with various countries will boost exports. The most recent FTA was signed with the United Kingdom and the UAE.

Commerce and Industry Secretary Sunil Barthwal had on Monday said at an Industry summit highlighted the importance of FTAs, Barthwal noted that the "India-UK" FTA has a special chapter on Innovation, thereby strengthening innovation corridors between partner countries.

He further added that FTAs ensure regulatory practices and institutional mechanisms between two sets of partners that can be harmonized and sustained. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts