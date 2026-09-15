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Home / Business / India’s trade deficit narrows to $ 9.41 bn in August as exports surge 25% 

India’s trade deficit narrows to $ 9.41 bn in August as exports surge 25% 

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ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India's trade deficit narrowed to USD 9.41 billion in August 2026 from USD 11.62 billion in the same month last year, as exports grew faster than imports, according to official trade data.

Overall exports, including merchandise and services, rose 25.41 per cent year-on-year to an estimated USD 82.68 billion in August, compared with USD 65.93 billion in August 2025. Imports increased to USD 92.09 billion from USD 77.55 billion during the same period.

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The faster pace of export growth helped reduce the gap between India's total exports and imports despite a rise in the country's overall import bill.

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Merchandise exports recorded strong growth during the month, rising 26.12 per cent in dollar terms to USD 43.81 billion from USD 34.74 billion in August last year.

In rupee terms, merchandise exports increased 37.59 per cent to Rs 4.18 lakh crore from Rs 3.04 lakh crore a year earlier.

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Merchandise imports also rose, but at a slower pace, increasing to USD 70.67 billion in August 2026 from USD 61.96 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Services trade also remained strong. Services exports are estimated at USD 38.87 billion in August, registering a year-on-year growth of 24.61 per cent from USD 31.19 billion.

In rupee terms, services exports increased to Rs 3.71 lakh crore from Rs 2.73 lakh crore in August 2025.

Services imports, meanwhile, rose to USD 21.42 billion from USD 15.59 billion a year earlier.

Taken together, India's overall exports in rupee terms are estimated to have grown 36.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.89 lakh crore in August 2026 from Rs 5.77 lakh crore in August 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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