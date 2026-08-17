New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India's overall unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent in June, signalling an improvement in labour market conditions, while the labour force participation rate (LFPR) rose to 55.4 per cent from 54.4 per cent during the month, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

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The decline in unemployment was led by rural areas, where the UR fell sharply to 4.5 per cent in July from 5.0 per cent in June. Urban unemployment, however, remained broadly stable at 6.7 per cent, compared with 6.6 per cent in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the overall and rural unemployment rates remained broadly stable, while urban unemployment declined by 0.5 percentage point from 7.2 per cent in July 2025 to 6.7 per cent in July 2026.

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The improvement came alongside a broad-based strengthening in labour market participation. Overall LFPR increased to 55.4 per cent in July from 54.4 per cent in June, with rural LFPR rising by 1.4 percentage points to 58.0 per cent. Urban LFPR also edged up to 50.4 per cent from 50.1 per cent. Compared with July 2025, overall LFPR was higher by 0.5 percentage point, while rural participation rose by 1.1 percentage points.

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Female participation also recorded a notable increase. Overall female LFPR rose to 34.4 per cent in July from 32.7 per cent in June, while rural female LFPR climbed to 38.8 per cent from 36.6 per cent. Urban female LFPR increased marginally to 25.3 per cent from 24.8 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, overall female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points.

The worker population ratio (WPR), another key indicator of employment conditions, strengthened to 52.5 per cent in July from 51.4 per cent in June. Rural WPR rose 1.6 percentage points to 55.4 per cent, while urban WPR increased marginally to 47.0 per cent. Rural female WPR recorded a particularly sharp increase of 2.5 percentage points to 37.2 per cent.

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Among men, overall unemployment declined to 5.0 per cent from 5.3 per cent in June, while rural male unemployment fell to 4.6 per cent from 4.9 per cent. Urban male unemployment remained broadly stable month-on-month but was lower at 5.9 per cent compared with 6.6 per cent a year earlier. Female unemployment also declined overall and in rural areas, although urban female unemployment rose to 8.8 per cent from 8.4 per cent in June.

The July PLFS estimates are based on information collected from 3,71,021 persons, including 2,11,411 respondents in rural areas and 1,59,610 in urban areas. (ANI)

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