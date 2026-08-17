DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's unemployment rate falls to 5.1 per cent in July as labour force participation strengthens

India's unemployment rate falls to 5.1 per cent in July as labour force participation strengthens

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India's overall unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent in June, signalling an improvement in labour market conditions, while the labour force participation rate (LFPR) rose to 55.4 per cent from 54.4 per cent during the month, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

Advertisement

The decline in unemployment was led by rural areas, where the UR fell sharply to 4.5 per cent in July from 5.0 per cent in June. Urban unemployment, however, remained broadly stable at 6.7 per cent, compared with 6.6 per cent in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the overall and rural unemployment rates remained broadly stable, while urban unemployment declined by 0.5 percentage point from 7.2 per cent in July 2025 to 6.7 per cent in July 2026.

Advertisement

The improvement came alongside a broad-based strengthening in labour market participation. Overall LFPR increased to 55.4 per cent in July from 54.4 per cent in June, with rural LFPR rising by 1.4 percentage points to 58.0 per cent. Urban LFPR also edged up to 50.4 per cent from 50.1 per cent. Compared with July 2025, overall LFPR was higher by 0.5 percentage point, while rural participation rose by 1.1 percentage points.

Advertisement

Female participation also recorded a notable increase. Overall female LFPR rose to 34.4 per cent in July from 32.7 per cent in June, while rural female LFPR climbed to 38.8 per cent from 36.6 per cent. Urban female LFPR increased marginally to 25.3 per cent from 24.8 per cent. On a year-on-year basis, overall female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points.

The worker population ratio (WPR), another key indicator of employment conditions, strengthened to 52.5 per cent in July from 51.4 per cent in June. Rural WPR rose 1.6 percentage points to 55.4 per cent, while urban WPR increased marginally to 47.0 per cent. Rural female WPR recorded a particularly sharp increase of 2.5 percentage points to 37.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Among men, overall unemployment declined to 5.0 per cent from 5.3 per cent in June, while rural male unemployment fell to 4.6 per cent from 4.9 per cent. Urban male unemployment remained broadly stable month-on-month but was lower at 5.9 per cent compared with 6.6 per cent a year earlier. Female unemployment also declined overall and in rural areas, although urban female unemployment rose to 8.8 per cent from 8.4 per cent in June.

The July PLFS estimates are based on information collected from 3,71,021 persons, including 2,11,411 respondents in rural areas and 1,59,610 in urban areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts