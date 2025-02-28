VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Veera, the India-founded internet browser, has expanded its availability to 108 countries, bringing its suite of Web3 features to a global audience. Recently, Veera introduced a range of Web3 capabilities integrated into its existing super-fast browser, positioning itself as one of the first platforms to offer a comprehensive Web3 discovery experience.

Veera was developed to address the complexities associated with Web3, aiming to simplify user interactions with decentralized technologies. Since its launch, Veera has scaled to 4mn users in less than a year, with a monthly active user base of 1Mn+, a daily active user base of 100k+ and average time spent of over 13mins per day. The overall Web3 user base expected to be between 100-200mn globally and this market is projected to grow to USD 104.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.47% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.*

"We are super excited to take Veera to over 100 markets, a feat that very few Indian products have managed to achieve within the first year of launch. I'm super grateful to the team, our investors, and our user base for giving us this confidence. Our goal with Veera was to build a product that genuinely adds value to users' lives. We have always been a gateway to the internet for our users--now, we're also a gateway to the world of Web3. We believe the future of the internet is decentralized, and Veera is designed to make that future accessible to everyone. We are conscious of the responsibility we have to provide the best possible experience as we now become a global product catering to various tastes and use cases. But this is just the beginning. We have so much more in store for users across the world," said Arjun Ghose, Founder & CEO, Veera.

"Veera isn't just a browser; it's a gateway to the decentralized world because it packs the power of a browser, crypto wallet, DApp store and gives users a gateway to the world of Web3. Our mission is simple: empower users with a secure, privacy-focused, and rewarding Web3 experience. Our intuitive UX simplifies access to Web3 onboarding while preserving user autonomy, helping us shape the next era of the internet," added Sukhdeep Bhogal, COO & CPO, Veera.

Future plans include an upcoming iOS launch to extend its ecosystem to iPhone users.

Website: https://veera.com/

Product Video - https://youtu.be/VAtEevBYuHc

