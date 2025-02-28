New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Government-led initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission are driving major infrastructure investments in India's water sector, unlocking an annual opportunity of Rs 1 lakh crore, according to a report by Share India Securities.

The report also highlighted the rapid growth of India's water and wastewater market, which is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6 per cent, reaching USD 17.9 billion by FY29.

It said, "Government-led initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission are driving significant infrastructure investments, unlocking an annual opportunity of Rs 1,000 billion in the sector".

However, the country faces a major challenge --only 30 per cent of its wastewater is treated. To address this, the union government has planned to set up over 500 new treatment plants, adding 20 billion litres of treatment capacity by 2027.

Water scarcity remains a critical issue for India. Despite having 18 per cent of the world's population, the country has only 4 per cent of the available freshwater resources.

As a result, nearly 66 per cent of India's population faces water stress, making it one of the most water-stressed nations globally.

The country's inability to treat wastewater further worsens the situation. India currently treats only 30 per cent of its wastewater, leaving a daily shortfall of 60 billion litres. The need for better water management, advanced treatment technologies, and infrastructure investments has never been greater.

The country has been "water-stressed" since 2011, with per capita water availability dropping from 1,800 m3 in 2001 to an estimated 1,300 m3 by 2031. Nearly 50% of India's water needs will go unmet.

The report stated that the global water treatment market is also expanding, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 per cent.

This growth is fuelled by industrial expansion and the increasing impact of climate change, which is putting pressure on water resources worldwide.

To address these challenges, the industry is turning to emerging technologies such as advanced desalination for converting seawater into drinkable water, high-end membrane technology for more efficient filtration and purification, and bio-filters to improve wastewater treatment processes.

The Indian government's push for water infrastructure through programs like Jal Jeevan Mission is expected to significantly boost investments in the sector.

With Rs 1 trillion in annual opportunities, companies involved in water treatment, infrastructure, and technology development are likely to benefit.

The report believed that public-private partnerships (PPP), technological advancements, and sustainable practices will be key to tackling India's growing water crisis and ensuring a secure water future for the country. (ANI)

