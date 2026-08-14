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Home / Business / India’s wholesale inflation eases to 9.78% in July as fuel, electricity and food prices decline

India’s wholesale inflation eases to 9.78% in July as fuel, electricity and food prices decline

WPI inflation falls marginally from 9.87% in June, even as manufactured goods inflation rises amid continued pressure from global commodity prices

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Wholesale price inflation (WPI) decreased slightly to 9.78 percent in July from 9.87 percent in June due to a decline in the cost of fuel, electricity, and food.

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According to the new 2022–2023 base year, this is the first time that inflation has decreased month over month under the government’s wholesale pricing index (WPI)-based inflation figures.

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Since the beginning of current fiscal year, the WPI has been rising due to the West Asia conflict and the ensuing blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, which is where most crude oil is imported into India, drove global crude and fertiliser price with impact on food costs.

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“Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, manufacture of food products, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in July 2026,” the Commerce Ministry said while releasing the monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on Friday.

Fuel and electricity wholesale inflation fell from 27.41 percent in June to 20.05 percent in July. Food item inflation also decreased from 5.49 percent in June to 5.44 percent in July.

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However, inflation for manufactured goods increased to 8.29 percent in July from 7.48 percent in June.

India’s retail inflation increased to 4.45 percent in July from 4.38 percent in June due to high food costs, according to data released earlier this week.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy council projected retail inflation at 5 percent for FY27 and maintained benchmark policy rates at 5.25 percent, citing a weak and erratic southwest monsoon in the midst of El Niño circumstances.

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