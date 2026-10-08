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Home / Business / India’s wind energy additions projected to touch 8 GW in FY26-27; Scale progressively to 13.2 GW by FY30-31

India’s wind energy additions projected to touch 8 GW in FY26-27; Scale progressively to 13.2 GW by FY30-31

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ANI
Updated At : 04:51 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India’s wind energy sector is poised for a new phase of accelerated growth, with annual installations expected to reach 8 GW in FY26-27 and scale progressively to 13.2 GW by FY30-31. The projected trajectory takes cumulative installed capacity to approximately 107 GW.

The announcement was made at Windergy India 2026, the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association’s (IWTMA) annual flagship event, being held from 7–9 October 2026

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The country holds 59.2 GW of installed capacity, while 43 GW remains under construction. This provides clear project visibility across 102.2 GW of capacity, creating a base for sustained expansion. Grid expansion under the Rs 1.86 lakh crore Green Energy Corridor Phase-III underpins this pipeline, aiming to integrate higher renewable volumes to support the national goal of 900 GW non-fossil capacity by 2035.

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Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi stated that policy support and pipeline volume remain key drivers.

“India’s wind sector has demonstrated strong momentum, with the highest-ever annual installation of 6.05 GW achieved in FY26,” Joshi said.

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“We are confident that annual wind installations will surpass this record in FY27, marking another important milestone in India’s wind energy journey,” he noted.

“This continued growth will strengthen the foundation for achieving our national ambition of 100 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030 and further accelerate the development of India’s wind sector,” the minister added. “With a strong project pipeline and a supportive policy framework, India is well placed to build on this momentum and achieve the scale required for the next phase of wind energy growth.”

The roadmap shows installations climbing incrementally, adding 9.0 GW in FY27-28, 10.0 GW in FY28-29, 12.0 GW in FY29-30, and 13.2 GW by FY30-31. Cumulative capacity reaches 62.4 GW, 71.4 GW, 81.4 GW, 93.4 GW, and 107.0 GW over the corresponding periods.

Industry leadership outlined that manufacturing capacity expanded to over 24 GW annually from 12 GW in FY23, alongside exports touching Rs 12,800 crore during FY2025-26.

“With exports reaching Rs 12,800 crore in FY2025-26, nearly 50% higher YoY, India can significantly expand its global footprint,” IWTMA Chairman Girish Tanti said.

“Our ambition should be to raise India’s share of global wind turbine exports from Rs 2% today to 10% by 2030, establishing India as a global hub for wind turbines, components, technology and engineering,” Tanti stated.

IWTMA Chief Executive Officer Aditya Pyasi emphasised the requirement for a strong domestic ecosystem as turbines transition toward higher ratings.

“As the industry transitions towards higher-rated turbines, we need to accelerate indigenisation across critical components while simultaneously building the manufacturing capacity required to meet growing demand,” Pyasi said.

“This will require coordinated efforts across OEMs, component manufacturers, technology providers and government, with a focus on strengthening supply chains, developing domestic capabilities and enabling scale,” he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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