Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): India's exports of wind turbines and components rose about 50 per cent to around Rs 12,800 crore in financial year 2025-26, and the industry expects further growth this year, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) CEO Aditya Pyasi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Windergy India 2026, Pyasi said India's manufacturing capabilities and rising global demand were driving exports, though the industry still needed to bridge a cost gap with China.

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"Last year we did Rs 12,800 crore worth of export in FY25-26, which is a 50 per cent rise over FY24-25, and this year we are expecting a further hike," Pyasi said.

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He said Indian manufacturers were close to matching China on costs but still faced a gap of around 10-15 per cent.

"We are almost cost competitive with China but still we are missing out on the last 10 per cent or sometimes 15 per cent, with a little push from the state government as well as the central government," he said.

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"The moment we cross that threshold of cost competitiveness, we will be the dominant exporters of wind turbines in the world," Pyasi added.

India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in FY2025-26, taking cumulative installed capacity to 58.14 GW as of July 31, 2026. The industry is aiming for around 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030, with roughly 43 GW of projects currently under construction, according to the Windergy India 2026 release.

On domestic manufacturing, Pyasi said the government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers framework was helping increase localisation, but the industry would need further support to improve competitiveness.

"I think we are going in the right direction and there are some teething troubles, but I think the industry is overcoming them," he said, adding that greater indigenisation could help India become self-sufficient while also expanding exports.

The release said domestic value addition in the sector is currently estimated at 70-80 per cent, while greater capability is still needed in areas such as gearboxes, specialised bearings and materials.

Repowering older turbines is another area where the industry sees significant potential. Pyasi said Tamil Nadu alone accounts for around 30 per cent of the country's repowering potential.

"Even if we have 10 to 15 per cent of repowering done, it will be a big thing. 10 to 15 per cent is like more than a gigawatt; presently we have only 50 megawatt of repowering that has been done," he said.

According to the release, about 7.4 GW of Tamil Nadu's ageing wind fleet is eligible for upgrading, out of 25.4 GW nationally.

Windergy India 2026 will be held from October 7-9 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The event is organised by IWTMA and PDA Ventures and is supported by the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. (ANI)

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