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Home / Business / IndiGo Airlines Steps Forward for a Noble Cause, Joins National Movement ‘Hunger Free Bharat’

IndiGo Airlines Steps Forward for a Noble Cause, Joins National Movement ‘Hunger Free Bharat’

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: IndiGo captains and officials to participate in Cricket League in Delhi from 22nd to 25th October 2026, supporting the mission to create awareness against food wastage and help food reach those in need.

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In a significant expression of support for a noble social cause, IndiGo Airlines has come forward to join the national movement ‘Hunger Free Bharat’   https://www.instagram.com/hungerfreebharat_/?hl=en  extending its support towards the mission of creating awareness about food wastage and helping ensure that food reaches people in need.

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As part of this association, captains and officials from IndiGo Airlines will participate in the Cricket League (RCL)  https://www.rclindia.com scheduled to be held from 22nd October to 25th October 2026 in New Delhi.

The participation of IndiGo marks an important step in bringing the corporate community into a movement that seeks to address one of society’s pressing concerns food wastage and hunger. Through the Cricket League, the initiative aims to use the power and popularity of sport to spread a message of compassion, responsibility and social participation.

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The movement carries the message: “100 Meals on Every 10 Runs Scored”

Welcoming IndiGo’s association Arvind Kumar, Founder of Hunger Free Bharat said: “We are extremely happy that IndiGo Airlines has come forward for this noble cause. The participation of IndiGo’s captains and officials in the Cricket League is not merely about playing cricket; it represents a commitment to a larger social purpose.”

“When an organisation like IndiGo comes forward and associates itself with a cause such as Hunger Free Bharat https://www.instagram.com/hungerfreebharat_  it sends a powerful message that the responsibility of reducing food wastage and helping people in need belongs to all of us. We sincerely appreciate IndiGo for extending its support and becoming part of this national movement.”

Arvind Kumar also conveyed his special thanks to Shri R. K. Singh, Special Director, IndiGo Airlines for his valuable support and encouragement towards the cause.

Hunger Free Bharat initiative is working to create greater awareness about food wastage across homes, restaurants, parties, religious gatherings, community events and other occasions, while encouraging the responsible distribution of surplus food to people in need.

The upcoming Cricket League being held from 22nd to 25th October 2026 in Delhi at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium will bring together participants from diverse sections of society on a common platform, using cricket as a medium to promote awareness and social responsibility.

The organisers believe that IndiGo’s participation will help take the message of Hunger Free Bharat beyond the cricket field and encourage more companies, institutions, communities and individuals to come forward for this noble cause.

Hunger Free Bharat  - A national movement against food wastage and for ensuring food reaches those in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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