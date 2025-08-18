IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank launch co-branded credit card

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): IndiGo airlines and IDFC FIRST Bank have announced the launch of the 'IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card', a unique product that combines the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks through a single application.

The company on Monday stated that the card has been designed to provide wider acceptance and maximum payment flexibility, making it a one-of-a-kind offering in the market.

As per the company the credit card enhances travel experiences with attractive features such as lifestyle privileges, a low forex markup, trip cancellation cover, and accelerated rewards on IndiGo flight bookings, milestone spends, and everyday purchases.

With this launch, IndiGo has further strengthened its IndiGo BluChip loyalty program portfolio, giving customers more opportunities to earn IndiGo BluChips through their daily transactions.

IDFC FIRST Bank has highlighted that the initiative reflects its vision of building a world-class bank powered by technology and a Customer First philosophy.

To ensure accessibility, the card is also offered with an FD-backed option, making it practically assured for everyone while maintaining responsible credit risk practices.

The company stated that this IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card comes with several benefits. Customers can either pay a joining fee of Rs 4,999 or apply with a Rs 1 lakh Fixed Deposit for zero joining fee and guaranteed approval.

Those opting for the joining fee route receive a welcome voucher worth 5,000 IndiGo BluChips along with a complimentary 6E Eats meal voucher.

On activation, customers also earn 3,000 additional BluChips by spending Rs 1 lakh within 90 days of issuance.

The card offers accelerated rewards of up to 22 BluChips per Rs 100 on IndiGo flight bookings via the IndiGo website and mobile app, and milestone benefits of up to 25,000 BluChips annually.

Customers can also enjoy low forex markup of 1.49 per cent, travel insurance, and trip cancellation cover, while frequent flyers can accumulate up to 85,000 BluChips in a year, enough for multiple free flights.

The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit card allows customers to earn free flights faster with earnings across daily spends.

With annual spends of Rs 12 lakh (Assuming 15 per cent on Flight Bookings on IndiGo Web & App), customers can earn up to 60,000 IndiGo BluChips plus bonus vouchers of 25,000 IndiGo BluChips, every year, enough for multiple free flights to popular destinations.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Information & Digital Officer, IndiGo said: "It is our endeavor to continuously enhance the value proposition of IndiGo BluChip for our loyal customers, making this relationship a rewarding experience for them. We are delighted to join hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer co-branded credit cards to our customers that enable them to convert their everyday expenses into BluChips and enjoy travel benefits on our ever-growing network."

Speaking about the launch, Shirish Bhandari, Head, Credit Cards, Tolls & Transit and Loyalty, said, "With the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, we're making premium travel accessible to all, not just a few. This is more than just a credit card; it's a bold step toward democratizing travel and financial empowerment by allowing every Indian, regardless of credit history, to own the same world-class product, through a flexible application journey that includes both traditional and Fixed Deposit-backed access. Combined with a dual-network card pair, Mastercard and RuPay, the card ensures widest acceptance across India and globally, with the added convenience of UPI for everyday spends and a low forex markup of just 1.49 per cent for international use. It's a truly inclusive, digital-first, and rewarding travel card for today's generation of flyers."

Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development, South Asia at Mastercard, said, "Travel today is about more than just getting from one place to another, it's about comfort, convenience, and value throughout the journey. With this new card, Mastercard is proud to support a product that enhances every part of the travel experience. From easy bookings and rewarding spends to travel insurance and lifestyle perks, this card is designed to make travel simpler, more enjoyable, and financially smarter for consumers across segments."

Speaking on the development, Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management, NPCI said, "We are happy to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank and IndiGo to launch this co-branded credit card on the RuPay network. The card's UPI-enabled functionality allows users to link their RuPay credit card to a UPI ID, enabling seamless and secure transactions. It also works seamlessly across POS and e-commerce platforms, offering users flexibility and wider acceptance. This innovative feature enhances accessibility and convenience, making everyday transactions as well as travel-related spending more rewarding and secure for user". (ANI)

