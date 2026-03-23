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Home / Business / IndiGo appoints former AI Express MD Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer

IndiGo appoints former AI Express MD Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer

IndiGo's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, said Singh brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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The country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Monday announced the appointment of former Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer.

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The appointment comes less than two weeks after the sudden resignation of IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers.

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"Singh will lead the company's long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.

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"He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, said Singh brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth.

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"His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth. For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive," Bhatia said.

An aviation industry veteran, Singh had served at Air India Express as Managing Director and as Chief Executive Officer. He has also held senior leadership positions at Air India and Oman Air.

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