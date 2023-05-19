IndiGo back in black; posts Rs 919-cr profit

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Fuelled by robust market demand and higher revenue, InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday flew into the profitability zone, raking in a net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in the March quarter.

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, which had faced turbulence last year, had a net loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore in the three months ended March 2022.

