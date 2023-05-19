IndiGo back in black; posts Rs 919-cr profit

New Delhi, May 18
Fuelled by robust market demand and higher revenue, InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday flew into the profitability zone, raking in a net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in the March quarter.
Income surges 78%
The total income surged nearly 78% to Rs 14,600.1 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.
The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, which had faced turbulence last year, had a net loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore in the three months ended March 2022.
The airline has reported its “best-ever fourth-quarter net profit of Rs 9,192 million for the quarter ended March 2023”. The total income surged nearly 78% to Rs 14,600.1 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. In the same period a year ago, the total income was Rs 8,207.5 crore.
