IndiGo faces nearly Rs 59 crore penalty in relation to GST; airline to contest order

IndiGo faces nearly Rs 59 crore penalty in relation to GST; airline to contest order

Shares of IndiGo closed marginally higher at Rs 4,860.85 on the BSE on Friday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:16 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport, in Mumbai. PTI file
IndiGo has been slapped with a penalty of nearly Rs 59 crore in relation to GST and the airline will contest the order, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, has imposed the penalty of Rs 58,74,99,439 on the airline for the financial year 2020-21.

In a filing to the BSE, IndiGo said the department has raised GST demand, along with penalty.

“The company believes that the order passed by the authorities is erroneous. Further, the company believes that it has a strong case on merits, backed by advice from external tax advisors.

“Accordingly, the company will contest the same before the appropriate authority,” it said.

Further, the airline said there is no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities.

Shares of IndiGo closed marginally higher at Rs 4,860.85 on the BSE on Friday.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

