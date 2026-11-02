IndiGo focuses on operational efficiency, international expansion amid industry challenges: Willie Walsh

By Amrit Prakash

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and their impact on operating costs remain a significant challenge for IndiGo, with fuel accounting for approximately 40 per cent of the airline's total expenses, compared to around 32 per cent for the global aviation industry, IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said.

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Walsh said, "Jet fuel prices are currently at record levels, making the operating environment challenging for airlines, particularly in India, where fuel constitutes a significantly higher share of overall operating costs", adding, "IndiGo is managing the impact of elevated fuel prices as effectively as possible."

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Highlighting the cost challenges facing the aviation industry, Walsh noted that several international airlines have benefited from fuel hedging arrangements, although many of these contracts are due to expire as 2027 approaches. This could alter the competitive cost environment for airlines globally.

"Despite the pressure from higher fuel costs, IndiGo continues to pursue its long-term expansion plans, including the induction of A350 wide-body aircraft into its fleet in the second half of calendar year 2028. The move is aimed at expanding the airline's long-haul international operations and strengthening its premium offerings," said Walsh.

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On the airline's operational performance, Walsh said, "IndiGo ranked number one in on-time performance for nine months of the year so far." He noted that consistent punctuality remains a key driver of customer satisfaction and has helped the airline achieve record-high net performance scores.

He reiterated that safety remains the airline's foremost priority and praised employees for their dedication to serving customers.

Commenting on IndiGo's business model, Walsh said, "The airline has built a strong low-cost foundation but has expanded beyond the traditional low-cost carrier model, with operations spanning cargo services, premium offerings and a significant international network."

He said IndiGo has played an important role in India's aviation growth over the past two decades and aims to further strengthen domestic connectivity, expand international operations and improve links between India and the rest of the world.

On operational challenges, Walsh said, "The continued closure of Pakistani airspace remains a concern for the aviation industry." He also noted that IndiGo has reduced its flights to Saudi Arabia amid the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Commenting on airport infrastructure in Mumbai, Walsh described Navi Mumbai International Airport as a significant opportunity for the airline, adding that IndiGo sees its future operations being spread across both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports.

Despite the challenging fuel-cost environment, Walsh said the airline expects to continue growing, with international expansion and fleet development remaining important parts of its long-term strategy. (ANI)

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