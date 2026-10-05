DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IndiGo hikes fuel charges from October 6 amid rising ATF prices

IndiGo hikes fuel charges from October 6 amid rising ATF prices

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): IndiGo has revised its fuel charges for all new bookings made from 0001 hours on October 6, 2026, citing a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The airline said the increase in fuel costs, along with recent geopolitical developments in West Asia, has pushed ATF prices to among their highest levels in the last decade.

Advertisement

"The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade," IndiGo said in a statement.

Advertisement

Under the revised charges, passengers travelling up to 500 km on domestic routes will pay a fuel charge of Rs 375.

For domestic flights covering 501-1,000 km, the charge will be Rs 600, while flights covering 1,001-1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900.

Advertisement

For journeys between 1,501 and 2,000 km, passengers will pay Rs 1,150. Flights covering more than 2,000 km will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,300.

IndiGo has also revised fuel charges for international flights based on the distance and destination.

For flights within the SAARC region, routes up to 500 km will attract a charge of Rs 1,000, while routes covering 501 km and above will carry a charge of Rs 3,000.

Flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, and North and East Asia will attract a fuel charge of Rs 5,500.

The charge for flights to Africa has been fixed at Rs 6,000, while passengers travelling to Europe will pay Rs 10,000.

IndiGo said the revised charges were kept lower than the increase in its actual fuel costs to limit the impact on passengers.

"While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers," the airline said.

The carrier said it understood the impact of the higher charges on passengers but maintained that the revision was necessary due to sustained increases in operating costs.

"IndiGo regrets the additional burden these revised fuel charges may place on its customers. However, the decision reflects the sustained increase in operating costs and the evolving market environment," it said.

IndiGo said it would continue to monitor fuel prices and market conditions and make further adjustments if required. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts