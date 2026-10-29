IndiGo posts Rs 1,879.1 crore net loss in Q2 FY27 on higher fuel prices, rupee depreciation

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), down 27.2 per cent from a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the same quarter last year, as strong revenue growth helped narrow the loss amid higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, InterGlobe Aviation reported a total income increase to Rs 24,311.9 crore from Rs 19,599.5 crore in the same period last year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

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Nevertheless, overall expenditures in the latest September quarter increased to Rs 26,188.4 crore, while aircraft fuel costs jumped 67.2 per cent to Rs 9,966.8 crore.

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The airline mentioned that significantly elevated fuel expenses and the decline of the rupee impacted profitability.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh remarked that the September quarter, typically slow, experienced significantly high fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical unrest. He said the seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil.

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“We responded with prudent capacity reduction and yield management, supporting strong revenue performance but only partially offsetting the higher costs. Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees,” said Walsh.

In the September quarter of 2026, capacity dropped by 1 per cent to 40.8 billion ASKs (Available Seat Kilometres), while the passengers flown fell by 4.7 per cent to 27.5 million.

For the December quarter, IndiGo indicated that capacity measured by ASKs is expected to increase in the low single digits as compare to the same period last year.

Walsh mentioned that the airline focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future.

“India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value,” added Walsh.