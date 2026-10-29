DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / IndiGo posts Rs 1,879.1 crore net loss in Q2 FY27 on higher fuel prices, rupee depreciation

IndiGo posts Rs 1,879.1 crore net loss in Q2 FY27 on higher fuel prices, rupee depreciation

Overall expenditures in the latest September quarter increased to Rs 26,188.4 crore, while aircraft fuel costs jumped 67.2 per cent to Rs 9,966.8 crore

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In the September quarter of 2026, capacity dropped by 1 per cent to 40.8 billion ASKs (Available Seat Kilometres), while the passengers flown fell by 4.7 per cent to 27.5 million. PTI file
Advertisement

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), down 27.2 per cent from a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the same quarter last year, as strong revenue growth helped narrow the loss amid higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, InterGlobe Aviation reported a total income increase to Rs 24,311.9 crore from Rs 19,599.5 crore in the same period last year, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, overall expenditures in the latest September quarter increased to Rs 26,188.4 crore, while aircraft fuel costs jumped 67.2 per cent to Rs 9,966.8 crore.

Advertisement

The airline mentioned that significantly elevated fuel expenses and the decline of the rupee impacted profitability.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh remarked that the September quarter, typically slow, experienced significantly high fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical unrest. He said the seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil.

Advertisement

“We responded with prudent capacity reduction and yield management, supporting strong revenue performance but only partially offsetting the higher costs. Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees,” said Walsh.

In the September quarter of 2026, capacity dropped by 1 per cent to 40.8 billion ASKs (Available Seat Kilometres), while the passengers flown fell by 4.7 per cent to 27.5 million.

For the December quarter, IndiGo indicated that capacity measured by ASKs is expected to increase in the low single digits as compare to the same period last year.

Walsh mentioned that the airline focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future.

“India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value,” added Walsh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts