IndiGo promoter sells 2.9% stake worth Rs 2,801 crore

New Delhi, August 16
InterGlobe Aviation’s promoter Shobha Gangwal on Wednesday sold a nearly 2.9% stake in the company for a little over Rs 2,800 crore through open market transactions.
Shobha Gangwal is the wife of Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of the company, which is the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo. The shares were sold in three bulk deal transactions.
As many as 3,841,121 shares were sold at a price of Rs 2,426.21 apiece, while 3,841,120 shares were offloaded twice at prices of Rs 2,440.92 and Rs 2,427.09, respectively, as per data available on the BSE.
Together, the shares are worth Rs 2,801.79 crore. The total number of shares offloaded translates to around 2.9% stake.
The shares were sold at a discount compared to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 2,457.60 apiece on the BSE.
At the end of the June quarter, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha Gangwal had 13.23% and 2.99% stakes, respectively, in the company.
The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, whose trustee is Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware, owned 13.50% shareholding.
This is the third time in less than one year that Rakesh Gangwal and related entities have offloaded shares of InterGlobe Aviation.
In February this year, Shobha Gangwal divested a 4% stake in the company for Rs 2,944 crore. Prior to that, in September last year, Rakesh Gangwal and Shobha Gangwal sold a 2.74% shareholding for Rs 2,005 crore. — PTI
Open market transactions
- At the end of the June quarter, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha Gangwal had 13.23% and 2.99% stakes, respectively, in the company
- The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, whose trustee is Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware, owned 13.50% shareholding
- This is the third time in less than one year that Rakesh Gangwal and related entities have offloaded shares of InterGlobe Aviation
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC