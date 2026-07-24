IndiGo shares end nearly 1 per cent lower after Q1 net loss

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Friday after reporting a Rs 238-crore net loss in the three months ended June.

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The stock dipped 0.78 per cent to settle at Rs 4,984.95 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 2.73 per cent to Rs 4,886.70.

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At the NSE, the company’s stock edged lower by 0.76 per cent to end at Rs 4,985.

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IndiGo on Thursday reported a Rs 238-crore net loss for the three months ended June as higher fuel prices and the West Asia conflict resulted in turbulence for the country’s largest airline.

The airline had a profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore in the year-ago period.

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In the first quarter of the current fiscal, InterGlobe Aviation saw its total income rise to Rs 25,614.1 crore from Rs 21,542.6 crore a year ago.

However, overall expenses surged during the same period, according to a release.

“A combination of fuel price escalation, adverse foreign exchange movement and the Middle East conflict impacted profitability during the quarter, resulting in a net loss of Rs 2.4 billion,” it said.

The carrier’s net loss excluding foreign exchange amounted to Rs 56 million (Rs 5.6 crore) in the quarter under review, the release said.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of over 66 per cent.