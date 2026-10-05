IndiGo to hike fuel charges for domestic, international flights from October 6

Air travel is set to get costlier on IndiGo as the airline has raised fuel charges on all domestic and international flights following a sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, with the latest hike taking jet fuel rates to among the highest levels in a decade.

The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from 00:01 hours on October 6. The move comes days after ATF prices were raised by Rs 16 per litre from October 1, taking the rate for domestic airlines from Rs 121 to Rs 137 per litre. It was the third consecutive monthly increase after hikes of Rs 5 per litre in August and Rs 6.28 per litre in September.

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IndiGo said the latest month-on-month increase in ATF prices had exceeded 14 per cent, putting further pressure on airline operating costs. ATF is among the largest expenses for airlines and can account for up to 40 per cent of operating costs.

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For domestic flights, IndiGo has introduced a fuel charge ranging from Rs 375 to Rs 1,300, depending on the distance flown. Passengers travelling on sectors up to 500 km will pay Rs 375, while the charge will rise to Rs 600 for 501-1,000 km, Rs 900 for 1,001-1,500 km, Rs 1,150 for 1,501-2,000 km and Rs 1,300 for flights beyond 2,000 km.

The impact will be steeper on several international sectors. IndiGo will levy Rs 1,000 on international flights up to 500 km within the SAARC region and Rs 3,000 on SAARC routes beyond 500 km.

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Flights to Southeast Asia, the GCC and Middle East, and North and East Asia will attract a Rs 5,500 fuel charge, while the charge will be Rs 6,000 for Africa and Rs 10,000 for Europe.

The airline attributed the decision to sustained volatility in ATF prices, particularly amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East, and said the latest increase had pushed fuel costs to levels among the highest in the past decade.

IndiGo said it could have imposed a significantly higher fuel charge to fully offset the rise in fuel costs but had opted for a relatively modest adjustment to limit the burden on passengers.

The latest move is likely to put further pressure on airfares during the festive travel season, with airlines facing higher fuel costs even as they continue to manage network and operating expenses.

The airline said it would continue to monitor fuel prices and make further adjustments if required. The Rs 16-per-litre ATF hike from October 1 followed increases in August and September and was linked to movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.