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Home / Business / IndiGo to invest ₹7,294-crore to strengthen aircraft ownership

IndiGo to invest ₹7,294-crore to strengthen aircraft ownership

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
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IndiGo on Friday announced an investment of $820 million (Rs 7,294 crore) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Ltd (IndiGo IFSC), as the airline looks to strengthen its aircraft ownership model and diversify its funding structure.

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The investment will be made through a mix of equity and 0.01 per cent non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference shares.

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IndiGo said the fresh capital would allow its GIFT City-based subsidiary to acquire aviation assets, including aircraft, marking a significant shift from the airline’s long-standing reliance on operating leases.

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In a statement, the carrier said it had been moving towards a more balanced ownership structure over the past few years. “IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organisation has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing,” it noted.

IndiGo IFSC was incorporated on October 12, 2023, and posted a turnover of Rs 290 crore in 2024-25.

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The announcement comes against the backdrop of mixed quarterly results for IndiGo’s parent company. After reporting a record profit in Q1 FY26, the airline slipped to a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the July-September quarter, widening from a Rs 986.7 crore loss in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue during the period rose 10 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 19,599.5 crore.

Passenger ticket revenue grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 15,966.7 crore in the quarter, while ancillary revenue increased 14.2 per cent to Rs 2,141.1 crore.

Total expenses climbed 18.3 per cent to Rs 22,081.2 crore. IndiGo also reported a 7.8 per cent rise in capacity to 41.2 billion, with passenger numbers growing 3.6 per cent to 28.8 million.

IndiGo remains India’s largest domestic airline, operating a fleet of 417 aircraft — including A320 CEOs, A320 NEOs and A321 NEOs.

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