IndiGo to levy fuel charges up to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets

IndiGo will start levying fuel charges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

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The move will increase the airfares and comes three days after Air India Group announced the introduction of such charges.

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For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be Rs 425, while it will be Rs 900 for the Middle East services, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

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The fuel charge will be Rs 1,800 for South East Asia, China, and Africa flights, and Rs 2,300 for Europe flights.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s operational costs.

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For each domestic flight, the fuel surcharge announced by IndiGo is higher compared to the Rs 399 being levied by Air India and Air India Express. Akasa Air and SpiceJet have not announced the levying of fuel charges so far.

While announcing the introduction of the fuel charge, the airline said the measure has been taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices, following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

“While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a fuel charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the airline said.

From 00:01 hours on March 14, overall prices for all new bookings on IndiGo flights will include the fuel charge, a statement said.

While regretting the inconvenience resulting from the fuel charge, IndiGo said it would continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate.

On March 10, Air India and Air India Express announced that they would levy a fuel charge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hiked the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices. The revised rates came into effect from March 12.