Home / Business / IndiGo told to end Turkish Airlines lease amid row over Turkiye's support to Pakistan

IndiGo told to end Turkish Airlines lease amid row over Turkiye's support to Pakistan

Aviation watchdog DGCA grants one-time final extension of three months to IndiGo on damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines till August 31
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:26 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday granted a one-time final extension of three months to IndiGo on damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines till August 31 to avoid sudden flight disruptions that will cause inconvenience to passengers but directed the airline to terminate the lease within the three-month period.

IndiGo has also been directed by DGCA not to seek any further extension.

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the “interest of national security”. Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines and the current lease is to expire on May 31. These planes are used by IndiGo to operate direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

DGCA on Friday said IndiGo has been granted a “one-time last and final extension” of three months up to August 31 on the damp leasing of the two aircraft while the airline had sought a six-month extension.

However, the regulator said that in order to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption, IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to May 31 for these damp leased aircraft.

The extension has been given “based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said it will comply with any government regulations amid the airline operating damp-leased planes of Turkish Airlines coming into focus.

“Flights between India and Turkiye are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines,” Elbers said.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the civil aviation ministry was taking inputs from IndiGo and security agencies on the airline’s use of planes leased from Turkish Airlines and then will decide on the way forward.

