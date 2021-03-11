IndiGo's Q4 loss widens to Rs 1,681 cr

New Delhi, May 25
IndiGo on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,681 crore in the fourth quarter, 46.6% more than the loss incurred in the corresponding period a year ago.
The total income of India’s largest airline in Q4 of 2021-22 was Rs 8,020 crore, which was 28.9% more than the corresponding period a year ago, it said.
