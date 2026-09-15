Indixital Media and ELLE India Celebrate Strategic SEO Partnership Driving 135 Million Organic Google Impressions

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15: Indixital Media, a leading digital media agency, is celebrating the continued success of its strategic partnership with ELLE India, a collaboration focused on strengthening the publication's organic visibility through search-first content strategy and sustainable SEO.

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Building on ELLE India’s established digital presence and distinctive editorial voice, the partnership has further expanded the publication’s visibility across Google Search and Google Discover. Over the past year, ELLE India’s original editorial content, supported by Indixital Media’s data-led SEO strategy, generated more than 135 million organic impressions across Google Search and Google Discover, demonstrating the impact of audience-first content optimization and long-term organic growth initiatives.

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By combining ELLE India’s established editorial authority and content expertise with Indixital Media's exponential capabilities in areas like SEO, content strategy, Google Discover optimization.

Together, the teams have built a scalable organic growth framework designed to improve discoverability, increase search visibility, and create sustainable audience growth.

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Key milestones achieved during the partnership include:

- Developing a scalable, omni-channel content strategy aligned with ELLE India's editorial objectives.

- Strengthening visibility across Google Search and Google Discover.

- Embedding SEO best practices into editorial planning and publishing workflows.

- Creating collaborative processes between editorial and SEO teams.

- Delivering more than 135 million organic Google impressions through sustainable organic growth initiatives.

The collaboration comes at a time when publishers are adapting to significant changes in search and content discovery. As AI-powered search experiences and evolving Google algorithms reshape audience behavior, publishers are placing greater emphasis on creating high-quality, search-optimized content that continues to generate long-term organic visibility.

Through this partnership, ELLE India has further strengthened the reach of its editorial content while continuing to adapt its established digital strategy to an evolving search and discovery landscape.

Nitin Sabharwal, Chief Operating Officer, Indixital Media, said:

“This partnership demonstrates what is possible when editorial excellence is combined with a structured, data-driven organic growth strategy. Achieving 135 million organic impressions reflects the strength of our collaboration with ELLE India and the commitment shown by both teams. Our objective has always been to build sustainable SEO frameworks that continue creating value long after implementation. As search evolves with AI, AEO, and GEO, publishers need long-term strategies that help quality content remain discoverable.”

Kartik Seth, Director – Growth & Strategy, Indixital Media, added:

“Our relationship with ELLE India has always been built on collaboration rather than consultancy. Together we've created an organic growth framework that supports both editorial quality and business objectives. We're excited to continue expanding this partnership and helping ELLE India strengthen its digital presence across emerging search and discovery platforms.”

Sonia Dham, Senior Manager – Content, Indixital Media, commented:

“Great SEO begins with great content. Our focus throughout this partnership has been on understanding search intent and creating an SEO framework for content that aligns with what audiences are looking for. By combining editorial excellence with SEO best practices, we've helped build a strong foundation for sustainable organic growth.”

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editorial Director, ELLE & ELLE Gourmet, said:

“ELLE India’s editorial voice remains central to everything we do. This partnership has helped us strengthen the discoverability of our content, reach new audiences and translate strong editorial work into sustained digital growth, without compromising the quality or identity of the brand.”

Looking ahead, both teams will continue expanding their collaboration with a focus on AI-driven search optimization, Google Discover growth, content intelligence, and future-ready organic acquisition strategies that help quality content reach the audiences it is intended for.

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