Indo Farm Equipment secures tower crane tech from leading Chinese manufacturer

Advanced tower crane technology will provide cost-efficient, globally benchmarked solutions with local support, says company
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:14 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Indo Farm Equipment Limited has secured a technology transfer agreement with Sichuan Hongsheng Heavy Machinery Co Ltd, a top Chinese construction equipment maker, through Beida Commercial & Trade Company.

The transfer empowers Indo Farm with the capability to locally manufacture tower cranes, enhancing indigenous production under the vision of ‘Make in India’.

Shubham Khadwalia, Head of Construction Equipment at Indo Farm, said, “The advanced tower crane technology from Sichuan Hongsheng will enhance our products and provide cost-efficient, globally benchmarked solutions with local support.”

