Indo German Carbons Limited Strengthens Brand Protection Measures Following Repeated Trademark Infringement

Indo German Carbons Limited Strengthens Brand Protection Measures Following Repeated Trademark Infringement

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:34 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Indo German Carbons Limited (IGCL), a group company of MFAR, has taken decisive steps to address the continued unauthorised use of its registered trademark INDOCARB by United Carbon Solutions (UCS), IndCarb Activated Carbon Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Santosh operating under the name Indo Carb AC LLC. These infringements relate to activated carbon export shipments originating from India and falsely represented under the INDOCARB name. IGCL clarified that IGCL, Active Char Products Pvt. Ltd. (ACPL), MFAR, and the INDOCARB brand are all registered trademarks under the MFAR group. Any unauthorised use of these names constitutes a clear violation of the group’s intellectual property rights. The misuse has resulted in market confusion and poses a serious risk to the long-standing customer relationships built by IGCL and ACPL across global markets.

In response, IGCL has initiated civil and criminal legal proceedings in India as well as in relevant international jurisdictions against the aforementioned parties for trademark infringement and passing off. The matter has also been formally brought to the attention of the Activated Carbon Manufacturers Association of India (ACMAOI), supported by detailed documentation and evidence.

The IndoCarb brand was established by Indo German Carbons in 2008 and has since been associated with a premium range of activated carbon products. Over the years, IndoCarb has earned strong industry recognition and trust, with its reputation and ownership widely known among leading players in the sector.

IGCL has urged buyers, traders, distributors, and manufacturers worldwide to respect the group’s registered trademarks and to avoid sourcing, marketing, or promoting products bearing these names from unauthorised entities. Customers who have received offers or supplies under the Indocarb brand from UCS, IndCarb, or Indo Carb AC LLC are encouraged to contact IGCL directly to verify authenticity and receive appropriate guidance.

Reiterating its commitment to ethical business practices and strict adherence to intellectual property laws, MFAR has stated that it will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to prevent further misuse of its brands and to protect stakeholder trust. Parties seeking clarification or wishing to review documentation relating to the registered status of INDOCARB and other MFAR trademarks may reach out to Indo German Carbons through its official communication channels.

http://www.mfarcarbon.com/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

