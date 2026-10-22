Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum Launched to Build A New Bridge of Friendship Between India and Nicaragua

NOIDA, INDIA: In a significant initiative to strengthen international friendship and cultural diplomacy, the Indo-Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum was formally launched at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, bringing together distinguished leaders from politics, diplomacy, media, defence, business and the entertainment industry. The initiative marks a promising step towards building stronger people-to-people connections between India and Nicaragua through the universal languages of cinema, art, culture and creative expression.

The Forum was launched in the distinguished presence of Vijay Goel, Former Union Minister and Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti; H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua; Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI); Brig. Sujit Narain, YSM, SM (Gallantry), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Government of NCT of Delhi; Dr. Subhash Goyal, CMD, STIC India; Richa Mehta, model and actor; and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Founder of Noida Film City.

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Dr. Sandeep Marwah was nominated as the Chair of the Indo-Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum, while H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, graciously accepted the patronship of the Forum. Their association provides a strong foundation for advancing the initiative’s vision of fostering mutual understanding, encouraging cultural interaction and creating lasting connections between the two nations.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, “India and Nicaragua have immense potential to develop meaningful partnerships in films, television, media, art, culture, tourism and education. Cinema is one of the most powerful instruments of cultural diplomacy because it enables nations to share their stories, traditions, values and aspirations with the world. The Indo-Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a bridge between our two countries, creating opportunities for filmmakers, artists, media professionals, educational institutions and young creative minds to come together.”

Dr. Marwah further emphasised that the Forum would seek to translate goodwill into concrete initiatives through film screenings, international festivals, cultural delegations, workshops, seminars, artistic exchanges, educational interactions and opportunities for collaborative productions. He highlighted the importance of empowering young talent and encouraging institutions from both countries to explore new avenues of professional and creative cooperation.

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Reaffirming the philosophy that guides his international cultural initiatives, Dr. Marwah said that the Forum would work towards promoting “Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” using the creative industries as a force for international understanding, friendship and shared progress.

H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, welcomed the establishment of the Forum and expressed her appreciation for the initiative. She emphasised that culture provides a meaningful bridge between nations, enabling people to connect beyond geographical distances through cinema, music, art and shared cultural experiences. She expressed optimism that the Forum would encourage closer interaction between the creative communities of India and Nicaragua and contribute to a stronger bilateral cultural relationship.

The Ambassador also highlighted the richness of Nicaragua’s cultural heritage and the importance of increasing awareness of Nicaragua in India and India in Nicaragua. She expressed the hope that the Forum would create valuable opportunities for emerging filmmakers, artists, students and cultural ambassadors to exchange ideas, discover each other’s traditions and develop collaborative projects with international reach.

Operating under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), the Indo-Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum will work towards establishing a sustained programme of cultural and creative engagement between the two countries. Its proposed areas of cooperation include cinema and television, media and communication, music and performing arts, cultural heritage, tourism promotion, media education, student exchanges and professional networking.

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