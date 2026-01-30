Indo-Russian Aviation: HAL expands civil footprint with Yakovlev partnership

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Several key agreements were witnessed in the Indian aviation sector during Wings India 2026, the country's largest civil aviation event, highlighting growing global interest in India's rapidly expanding aviation market.

Advertisement

Russian aerospace company and aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev signed a preliminary agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Speaking on the development, Alexander Dolotovsky, Deputy General Director of Yakovlev, said that while specific details of the agreement could not be disclosed at this stage, the deal marks the beginning of a significant collaboration.

Advertisement

"We have signed a preliminary agreement with our partners at HAL. While I cannot share specific details of the agreement publicly at this stage, we are at the beginning of a significant deal. We 100% believe that HAL is a responsible and reliable partner," noted Dolotovsky.

Advertisement

"We view the Indian aviation sector with great optimism. India is a rapidly growing market that requires significantly more aircraft than are currently in operation. Given that India is one of the world's most populous countries, passenger numbers are expected to surge in the coming years," he further stated.

Regarding timelines, he added, "The information remains confidential and sensitive during these early stages. However, we are confident that our cooperation will be successful and that the first practical results will emerge very soon."

Advertisement

Talking about the shared history between India and Russia, he said, "While the Indian market attracts many global aerospace companies--as evidenced by the high turnout at Wings India--we rely on the deep-rooted history between India and Russia spanning over 60 years. We aim to leverage this partnership to propose a unique deal and a product specifically for this market."

Addressing the gathering, Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, noted that the country's progress is a testament to collective commitment. "India is no longer just flying aircraft--we are designing, building and leading global aviation. Indian skies are full of infinite possibilities. From market to maker, India's aviation ecosystem is taking a global leadership flight. India represents the wings of 1.5 billion aspirations," the Minister said during the Wings India Excellence Awards.

The host state of Telangana also reinforced its position as a central pillar of this growth. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, shared a bold vision to transform the state into a premier aero-engine and MRO hub by 2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)