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Jakarta [Indonesia], June 20: As global legal complexity intensifies alongside rapid digital transformation and rising international standards, the quality of Indonesia's legal profession is becoming an increasingly important determinant of the country's competitiveness. The message took center stage at the Hukumonline Practice Leaders 2026 and Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms 2026 awards ceremony held at Raffles Jakarta.

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Syamsul Maarif, Chief of the Development Chamber of the Supreme Court of Indonesia, said the future of Indonesia's legal system would depend not merely on technological sophistication or an expanding regulatory framework, but on the integrity and professionalism of the entire legal ecosystem, including lawyers and law firms.

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"In the legal profession, there are at least three forces that guide every decision we make: reason, instinct, and conscience," Maarif said in his keynote address, titled Dignified Justice: From Digital Innovation to Global Standards Amid Legal Complexity.

Maarif said reason allows legal professionals to approach legal issues with clarity and rational judgment, while instinct helps them navigate changing circumstances and contextual nuances. Conscience, meanwhile, serves as a moral compass, reminding practitioners that behind every legal matter are individuals whose lives may be affected by the decisions they make.

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For that reason, he said, intellectual capability alone is insufficient. The effective use of knowledge and technology must be guided by wisdom, ethical judgment, and a commitment to human values.

At an event themed "Leading Beyond Complexity: Indonesia's Global Legal Edge," Maarif said Indonesia's legal system is increasingly aligned with global standards. He highlighted the Supreme Court's digital transformation initiatives, including e-Court, e-Litigation, and other integrated judicial services, as key measures aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and access to justice across the judiciary.

The Supreme Court and courts nationwide handled more than three million cases in 2025, resolving approximately 97 percent of them. Syamsul said the achievement underscores the growing maturity of the judiciary's digital transformation and its impact on the efficiency of court services.

However, he cautioned that modernization extends beyond the adoption of new technologies. Any transformation of the legal system, he said, must be grounded in integrity and guided by the principles of substantive justice.

Maarif also pointed to Indonesia's deepening integration with the international legal community. Developments such as the recognition of Indonesian court decisions in foreign jurisdictions, Indonesia's accession to the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), and plans to establish the Indonesia Financial Center (IFC) signal a more interconnected legal landscape and increasingly complex cross-border challenges for the country's legal profession.

In this increasingly interconnected environment, Indonesian law firms have a strategic role to play in raising service standards, strengthening specialist expertise, and developing the capabilities required to meet the evolving needs of clients at home and abroad.

"I congratulate all law firms recognized in this year's Practice Leaders and Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms rankings. This recognition reflects the professionalism, dedication, and hard work they have demonstrated," Maarif said.

He expressed hope that the recognition would encourage law firms to continue upholding professional integrity, enhancing service quality, and pursuing innovations that deliver meaningful benefits to society.

Hukumonline Chief Executive Officer Arkka Dhiratara said the awards ceremony was not merely a celebration of achievement, but also an opportunity to recognize the resilience and adaptability of Indonesian law firms as they respond to an increasingly dynamic and fast-changing landscape.

"Ultimately, a law firm's success is measured not only by its reputation or scale, but by its ability to earn trust, deliver solutions, and create meaningful value for clients," Dhiratara said.

Dhiratara said businesses and legal professionals are navigating an increasingly challenging landscape shaped by economic headwinds, geopolitical uncertainty, evolving global trade dynamics, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. As a result, clients are demanding more than technical legal expertise, expecting advice that is delivered with greater speed, strategic insight, and operational efficiency.

Despite the headwinds, Dhiratara said the outlook for Indonesia's legal profession remains strong. Growth in investment, the acceleration of digital transformation, and heightened demand for governance, compliance, and risk management are creating significant opportunities for law firms and legal professionals.

Hukumonline noted that an increasing number of Indonesian law firms are strengthening their market positions by deepening specialist expertise, investing in technology, and adopting service models that place greater emphasis on client needs. Collaboration has also become a defining feature of the legal market, with firms increasingly partnering on cross-border transactions, international disputes, and large-scale domestic matters.

Against this backdrop, Hukumonline continues to present its Practice Leaders and Top 100 Indonesian Law Firms awards, Dhiratara said. Now in its ninth year, the annual program recognizes legal professionals and law firms that have distinguished themselves through excellence in client service, professional leadership, and contributions to the development of Indonesia's legal sector.

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