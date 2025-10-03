Indore Police Commissionerate Becomes First to Launch AI Chatbot ‘Safe Clicks’ in Madhya Pradesh

October 3, 2025: In a landmark step towards integrating modern technology with citizen safety, the Indore Police Commissionerate has become the first to develop its own AI-enabled cybersecurity chatbot in Madhya Pradesh. The innovative tool, named ‘Safe Clicks’, was officially launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, at a grand event organized in Indore. The launch witnessed the participation of more than 500 attendees, including senior police officers, cyber security experts, educators, and technology representatives. The initiative is a joint effort of Indore Police Commissionerate and Abacus Consultancy Services (ACS), with the vision to empower citizens with real-time, reliable, and easy-to-access digital safety assistance.

Chief Minister’s Vision for Digital Policing Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav described Safe Clicks as “a powerful and simple step in modern policing.” He emphasized that cyber security is now just one message away, and tools like Safe Clicks will help citizens adopt safer digital behavior.

The project was conceptualized by Indore Police Commissioner Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, who highlighted that the chatbot will serve as a trusted digital bridge between citizens and police, making cyber security accessible to everyone.

Rajesh Dandotiya’s Role in Safe Clicks A key driving force behind this initiative has been Additional DCP Crime Branch, Indore – Shri Rajesh Dandotiya. Widely recognized for conducting over 1,000 cyber awareness campaigns across Madhya Pradesh, Dandotiya has consistently worked to make cyber safety accessible to common citizens.

Speaking about the tool, he said: “Cyber security awareness must be continuous and inclusive. Safe Clicks is a strong step in that direction, making digital safety available to everyone at their fingertips.” His leadership and field expertise played a vital role in shaping Safe Clicks as not just a chatbot, but an AI-powered agentic solution capable of understanding user queries and providing authentic answers in real time.

What is ‘Safe Clicks’? Safe Clicks is a Virtual AI Assistant designed to provide cyber safety guidance, fraud detection support, and complaint assistance. Using advanced frameworks such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Large Language Models (LLMs), the chatbot ensures quick, sensitive, and accurate responses.

Through Safe Clicks, citizens can: • Verify suspicious links or messages.

• Learn the right steps to take in case of online fraud.

• Receive safety tips for secure digital practices.

• Understand how to file cybercrime complaints on official portals.

The chatbot is available across WhatsApp, Web, Android, and iOS platforms, and even supports multilingual communication. Citizens can start interacting simply by typing “Hi.” The backend of Safe Clicks is managed by Indore Police Commissionerate, ensuring trustworthy and verified information. ACS CEO Shishir Tiwari demonstrated the live functioning of the chatbot, calling it a pioneering RAG-based Agentic AI solution. He further announced that the project will soon be scaled across Madhya Pradesh, setting a benchmark for other states.

Towards a Safe Digital Indore The event concluded with the slogan: “Swachh Indore, Ab Surakshit Indore.” Citizens were urged to actively use Safe Clicks and stay vigilant against cyber threats.

Acknowledging his relentless efforts, ACS Founder Shishir Tiwari felicitated Rajesh Dandotiya with a memento, recognizing his extraordinary contribution to cyber awareness and AI-driven citizen safety.

With this launch, Indore has positioned itself as a leader in cyber security innovation in Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of officers like Rajesh Dandotiya, the integration of AI and policing is setting a new example for the entire nation.

