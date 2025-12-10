Indorient Study Reveals SME Fundraising Surges 3x Post - COVID; Signals Maturing Ecosystem Prioritises Governance & Enduring Value

Landmark report “Signal vs Noise: Decoding the SME Market” unveiled at the inaugural Bharat Trilogy Summit 2025.

Mumbai, 10 December 2025: Indorient Financial Services Limited on Saturday launched its innovative research study, “Signal vs Noise: Decoding the SME Market”, which documents a decisive post-COVID structural shift in India’s SME capital markets The report identifies several game-changing trends reshaping India's SME investment landscape: • Fundraising Shift: Sharp surge in ₹25-35 crore+ deals post-2020, marking a departure from smaller ticket sizes that dominated the pre-COVID era • Performance Divergence: Widening gap between sustained outperformers and one-time gainers, with post-listing performance increasingly tied to governance quality and operational fundamentals • Sector Leadership: Energy and Financials sectors record strongest revenue expansion, while Industrials (Capital Goods, Commercial & Professional Services, Transportation) lead in issuance volumes • Quality Over Hype: Track record, profitability, and operational depth emerging as key differentiators in a market previously dominated by high-growth, loss-making narratives The report was based on an exhaustive analysis of all 1,345 SME listings from platform inception until 14 November 2025. As retail participation in SME IPOs grows and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the report provides timely guidance for investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs navigating this evolving landscape. The emphasis on governance and sustainable value creation aligns with SEBI's ongoing efforts to enhance market quality and investor protection.

The study was unveiled at the inaugural Bharat Trilogy Summit 2025, a culturally rich, invitation-only forum curated by Etherwire.Ai, supported by RubyWorks and powered by Indorient under the theme “Viksit Bharat with Values.” The summit integrates India's classical value systems with modern financial discourse to promote responsible growth, governance-led enterprise building and long-term investor confidence. Ideated as an invitation-only forum, the Summit spotlights credible, well-governed SMEs while enabling distraction-free dialogue between serious investors and proven entrepreneurs.

Rooted in the theme "Viksit Bharat with Values”, the Summit challenges the prevailing market narrative by redirecting attention toward SMEs with proven profitability and operational depth—companies often overshadowed by loss-making, high-growth stories.

The summit began on a high-energy note with celebrated voice-over legend Mr. Abhinav Sharma — the iconic voice behind 200+ Indian brands — delivering the opening montage of famous brand jingles, setting an electrifying tone before masterfully emceeing the entire day.

In a deliberate departure from conventional events, there were no formal pitches. Instead, nine carefully curated, governance-first companies presented directly to the room of 50+ investors which included QIB and Family offices: The summit was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Subhash V. Thakrar, Mentor to Indorient, who delivered the welcome note. Distinguished speakers included bestselling author Akshat Gupta; Mr. V. Srinivasan, Chairperson, eMudhra; Mr. K. Sudarshan, Managing Director, EMA Partners; and Mr. Neil Bahal, Founder & CEO, Negen Capital.

Supporting the initiative were thought leaders, investors - Mr. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, executive director- Royal office of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Al Nahyan and Managing Director of One world Business Venture - Mr. Prashant Khanchandani, Vyom Partners LLP (Polycab Family Office) - Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey, Past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India & Independent Director in several listed companies - Ms. Riddhi Vyas Shah, Founder, LumenCap Ventures Mr. Neil Bahal, Founder & CEO, Negen Capital, said: “The SME market is finally maturing. Credibility and execution discipline are the new currency. A data-rich study paired with a culturally anchored platform like the Bharat Trilogy Summit helps serious investors discover tomorrow’s compounders today.” Ivor Misquith, Joint MD & CEO, Indorient Financial Services Limited remarked on the Summit “The BTS event and our sector research reinforces our commitment and confidence in the SME sector - SME's will be the prime catalyst in the goal of Vikshit Bharat 2047” Mr. Soumya Padhi, Managing Director, Indorient Financial Services Limited stated “The Bharat Trilogy Summit is an ecosystem built on a dharma-guided way of working. For Viksit Bharat 2047 to become reality, every stakeholder must chip in — and every investor matters. Today we saw exactly that spirit in action.” Ms. Jyoti Rai, Founder – Etherwire Ai, said: “This research is the Kalash — the sacred container of all the intense Manthan that Ivor, Soumya and the entire Indorient team have churned over the past year. It separates enduring signals from transient noise and offers investors a clear lens on sustainable value creation.” The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of the specially curated “Sampoorn Poshan Dish” — a millet-based celebration of India’s ancient supergrains — presented by Ms. Shikha Jain and celebrated Chef Ganesh of The Quorum, symbolising the harmonious fusion of heritage and future-ready growth.

About Indorient Financial Services Limited Indorient is a boutique investment banking and financial advisory firm offering integrated capital markets, M&A, valuations, private equity, debt advisory and AIF due-diligence services. Established in 1993 and registered as a SEBI Category 1 Merchant Banker in 2019, the firm partners with mid-market and emerging enterprises to support value-focused financial decision-making, strategic growth and long-term capital formation.

About Bharat Trilogy Summit Curated by Etherwire, the invitation-only Bharat Trilogy Summit brings together credible, governance-first SMEs and long-term investors for substance-rich, value-system-anchored conversations on responsible growth and resilient wealth creation.

