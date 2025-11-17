Indowind Energy Delivers Strong 30.88 percent EBITDA Growth in H1 FY26

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Indowind Energy Limited (BSE: 532894 | INE227G01018 | NSE: INDOWIND) is engaged in the generation and distribution of power through windmills, has announced its Un-audited financial results for Q2 &H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 29.29 Cr, YoY growth of 25.81%

* EBITDA of ₹ 15.73 Cr, YoY growth of 30.88%

* EBITDA Margin of 53.71%, YoY growth of 208 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 7.15 Cr, YoY growth of 17.16%

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 17.74 Cr, YoY growth of 11.46%

* EBITDA of ₹ 10.53 Cr, YoY growth of 15.58%

* EBITDA Margin of 59.32%, YoY growth of 212 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.57 Cr, YoY growth of 3.62%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Bala Venckat Kutti, Promoter of Indowind Energy Limited, said: "This quarter's performance reflects the progress we are making in strengthening our wind power portfolio and improving uptime across our assets. Better machine availability, disciplined cost management and healthy wind conditions helped us deliver a stronger first half.

The momentum in the renewable sector, especially the rising preference for stable, green power by corporates, continues to support our growth plans. With our long-standing operating experience and focused O&M capabilities, we are confident of building on this performance in the coming quarters."

