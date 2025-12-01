Indowind Energy Limited Announces Rights Issue Opening On December 01, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Indowind Energy Limited is an Independent Power Producer in the renewable energy field, generating Green Power through dedicated wind farms and offering allied services in the wind energy sector, proposes to open its Rights Issue on Monday, December 1, 2025, aiming to raise ₹49.43 crore.

The issue size is 3,22,00,434 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with an Issue Price of ₹ 15.35 Per Share.

Rights Issue details:

* Right Issue Price - ₹ 15.35 Per Share

* Right Issue Size - ₹ 49.43 Crore

* Right Entitlement - 1 Shares for every 4 shares held

* Renunciation Of RE - 04 December 2025

* Record Date - 19th November 2025

* Rights Issue Closes - 9th December 2025

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to set up 4 MW solar power plant in Karnataka State and Repayment of secured & unsecured loans from corporate promoters -- Loyal Credit & Investments Limited and Indus Finance Limited along with other objects of the issue.

Mr. Bala Venckat Kutti, Promoter of Indowind Energy Limited expressed, "As we continue to grow and innovate in the renewable energy sector, we are pleased to announce our Rights Issue. The proceeds are being utilized to develop a 4 MW solar power plant in Karnataka and to repay loans from our corporate promoters, thereby reducing financial leverage. Indowind Energy has consistently generated green power and delivered comprehensive renewable energy solutions as an Independent Power Producer. Our domain expertise, combined with a dedicated O&M team and 24x7 monitoring, ensures operational excellence and peak performance.

With over three decades of experience, robust project management capabilities, and extensive operational knowledge, Indowind Energy continues to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions. Our commitment to creating long-term value remains at the core of every initiative, reinforcing our focus on efficiency, sustainability, and excellence in renewable energy operations."

