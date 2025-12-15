DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Indowind Energy Limited Rights Issue Of 3,22,00,434 Equity Shares, Issue Oversubscribed By 1.04 Times On Closure Of Issue (Issue Closed On December 09, 2025)

Indowind Energy Limited Rights Issue Of 3,22,00,434 Equity Shares, Issue Oversubscribed By 1.04 Times On Closure Of Issue (Issue Closed On December 09, 2025)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15: Indowind Energy Limited, involved wind energy-based renewable power generation and distribution focused on owning, operating and maintaining windmills announced today, the successful closure of the issue of 3,22,00,434 (Three Crores Twenty-Two Lakhs Four Hundred and Thirty-Four) fully paid-up Equity Shares on rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders (the "Rights Issue") which was launched on December 01, 2025.

Advertisement

The issue resulted in subscription of 3,34,94,890 shares*, resulting in oversubscription by 1.04* times. The issue period was from December 01, 2025, to December 09, 2025. The issue size was 3,22,00,434 (Three Crores Twenty-Two Lakhs Four Hundred and Thirty-Four) fully paid-up Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 49.43 Crores (Rupees Forty-Nine Crores Forty-Three Lakhs Only) for cash, at a price of Rs. 15.35 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 5.35 per Equity Share) on a rights basis to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 1 (One) Rights Equity Share for every 04 (Four) fully paid-up Equity Shares held as on record date i.e. November 19, 2025.

Advertisement

The funds raised via the rights issue will be used in the manner described in the Letter of Offer dated November 13, 2025, i.e.

1. Investment for developing the 4 MW Solar Power Project in Karnataka.

Advertisement

2, Repayment of Secured and Unsecured Loans availed from Corporate Promoters:

* Loyal Credit & Investments Limited

* Indus Finance Limited

1. General Corporate Purpose

The allotment, listing and trading formalities of the new shares on the NSE and BSE are expected to be completed on or about Wednesday, December 17, 2025 and Friday, December 26, 2025, respectively.

Intermediaries for this rights issue:

* Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited - the Lead Manager to the Issue,

* Bigshare Services Private Limited - Registrar to the Issue

* Rajani Associates, Advocates and Solicitors - the Legal Advisor to the Company,

* Axis Bank Limited - the Banker to the Issue.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts