VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 24: Shivaratna Productions has announced its maiden Hindi feature film, Indrajaal, and the film has already piqued curiosity with its intriguing first look and motion poster. Promising a distinctive blend of suspense, thrill, mythology and treasure hunt, Indrajaal is rooted in India's rich history and culture, deals with mysterious secret and wild adventure of Nilvanti from Indian mythology, while also offering audiences a gripping cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Indrajaal also sees several young, passionate Marathi film personalities coming together to mount an ambitious Hindi film, giving it a rooted yet pan-India flavour.

Advertisement

The film stars Mahesh Nikam in the lead, along with Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimbale, Kiran Mane, Kalpana Sarang, Darshana Rasal, Dheeraj Sharma, Satyam Chhetri, Rahul Kulkarni, Sanjana Deshmukh, Kalpesh Jagtap and Yogesh Dangat in pivotal roles. Indrajaal marks the debut production venture of Mrs Sucheta Ajay Nikam's Shivaratna Productions. Ajay Nikam and Mangesh Vaity serve as co-producers.

The film is directed and edited by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble, who has previously helmed three acclaimed Marathi feature films - Dha Lekach, Reshtip and Rulswamini. Known for telling rooted, emotional and socially relevant stories, the filmmaker now ventures into the Hindi space with a film that promises mystery, drama and a larger-than-life narrative.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, director Jageshwar L Dhoble said, "With Indrajaal, I have tried to blend drama with mysterious and philosophical storytelling. It is an ambitious mythological project, and I am truly grateful to my producer, Mrs Sucheta Ajay Nikam and the entire team for believing in my vision and giving more than a hundred per cent to the film."

Lead actor Mahesh Nikam added, "I couldn't believe my luck when I was offered Indrajaal. It is a dream project for any actor. Shooting for the film was challenging, but every single day was extremely satisfying. I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic of Indrajaal when it releases in cinemas on July 24."

The film's cinematography is by the acclaimed Aakash Sethi, with 8 years of experience and who has shot fiction, documentaries and international projects across diverse formats and cultures. He remarked, "Indrajaal embraces a heightened cinematic realism that seamlessly blends mythological undertones with the authenticity of rooted tribal culture. Shot across dense forests, caves, and waterfalls, its cinematography is crafted to evoke a profound sense of scale, immersion, and emotional resonance, particularly on the theatrical big screen."

Indrajaal has been written by State award winner writer, Namdeo Murkute, who has earned acclaim for his work in Bandookya, Ankush and Apsara. The music has been composed by Gaurav Chati, the lyrics are by Yogesh Dangat, background score by Ooday Salvi, costumes by Janhavi Shinde and production design by Sachin Patil. The film has been creatively produced by Haresh Pemparam Sutar and Vikramsen Chavan and executive produced by Ashok Kendre. The VFX is by Steamy Circle Studio, while post-production has been handled by After Play Studio.

Released by August Entertainment, Indrajaal is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)