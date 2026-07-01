Indrajaal teaser unveiled: Mahesh Nikam starrer takes audiences into the mysterious world of Nilvanti

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New Delhi [India], July 1: After receiving a glorious response to the first look of Indrajaal, Shivaratna Productions unveiled the much-awaited teaser of its maiden Hindi feature film on Monday, June 29. The 98-second-long teaser promises to take audiences into a visually stunning world of mystery, mythology and wild adventure, while offering an intriguing glimpse into the mysterious secrets of Nilvanti from Indian folklore.

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The teaser is grand and cinematic, perfectly capturing the film's heady mix of suspense, thrill, mythology and treasure hunt. At a time when filmmakers often rely on shortcuts, the makers of Indrajaal have gone all out, filming at real locations, some of which have never been explored before in Hindi cinema. The special effects also appear to be on par with global standards. With its striking visuals and ambitious scale, the teaser is sure to become a talking point in no time and build immense curiosity around the film's release.

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The film stars Mahesh Nikam in the lead, along with Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimbale, Kiran Mane, Kalpana Sarang, Namdeo Murkute, Darshana Rasal, Dheeraj Sharma, Satyam Chhetri, Rahul Kulkarni, laxmi Vibhute, Kalpesh Jagtap, Yogesh Dangat, Hemant Pawar, Shubham Chavhan, Jeevan Vagh, Rahul Nikam, Omkar Raut and Ajim Patel in pivotal roles. Indrajaal marks the debut production venture of Mrs Sucheta Ajay Nikam's Shivaratna Productions. Ajay Nikam and Mangesh Vaity serve as co-producers.

The film is directed and edited by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble, who has previously helmed three acclaimed Marathi feature films - Dha Lekach, Reshtip and Kulswamini. Known for telling rooted, emotional and socially relevant stories, the filmmaker now ventures into the Hindi space with a film that promises mystery, drama and a larger-than-life narrative.

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Mahesh Nikam said, "If the poster led to such excitement, I am sure the teaser will enhance the hype for Indrajaal by many notches. It does full justice to what the film is about and what audience should expect from this cinematic gem."

Director Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble stated, "It was a challenge to shoot the film as well as to cut the teaser. We wanted to hold back on to the plot and yet, tease the audience about the film's setting and characters. I was a bundle of nerves until last week. But once the poster got such a positive response, I am sure the teaser would also do its trick."

The film's cinematography is by the acclaimed Aakash Sethi, with 8 years of experience and who has shot fiction, documentaries and international projects across diverse formats and cultures. He remarked, "This was my most difficult work to date as we have shot in unexplored terrains in challenging climatic conditions. However, the whole team was never determined and never gave up. That gave me a lot of encouragement. Today, when I see the visuals, I feel proud to have worked on Indrajaal. If the scenes of the film look so great on your phones, imagine their impact on the big screen!"

Indrajaal has been written by State award-winning writer, Namdeo Murkute, who has earned acclaim for his work in Bandookya, Ankush and Apsara. The music has been composed by Gaurav Chati, the lyrics are by Yogesh Dangat, background score by Ooday Salvi, costumes by Janhavi Shinde and production design by Sachin Patil. The film has been creatively produced by Haresh Pemparam Sutar and Vikramsen Chavan and executive produced by Ashok Kendre. The VFX is by Steamy Circle Studio, while post-production has been handled by After Play Studio.

Teaser : https://youtu.be/C8D7RmThO9g?si=bJzDzADVt3JNL0Sb

Released by August Entertainment, Indrajaal is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24.

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