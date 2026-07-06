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New Delhi [India], July 6: Dr. Gautam Naik, Senior Consultant of Interventional and Structural Cardiology, Clinical Lead of the Structural Heart Intervention Program, and Director of the Apollo Heart Valve Clinic at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, has been appointed as faculty and designated Media Driver at the prestigious PCR Global Interventional Academy for the 2026 and 2027 term.

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The appointment recognises Dr Naik's experience in complex coronary and structural heart interventions, academic contributions, and commitment to physician education. As faculty, he will participate in scientific sessions, case-based discussions, and educational activities alongside experts in interventional cardiology from different countries.

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The PCR Global Interventional Academy is the flagship educational initiative of PCR, an international community dedicated to advancing education, innovation, and best practices in cardiovascular interventional medicine. Born from the pioneering Paris Course on Revascularization, the organization has become the world's most respected authority in interventional cardiology education, promoting evidence-based guidelines and continuous professional development globally.

The inaugural meeting of the Academy's Coronary Track pathway, held in Vapi, Gujarat, on 26 and 27 June 2026, brought together 114 carefully selected interventional cardiologists representing 36 countries. This landmark event launched a year-long educational journey. Under the guidance of Dr. Naik and a globally renowned leadership team, including Course Director Professor Andreas Baumbach from the UK, Co-Director Dr. Gabor G. Toth from Austria, and Regional Champions Professor Michael Haude from Germany and Professor Pedro Lemos from Brazil, participants will undergo intensive onsite and online training, interactive case reviews, and peer-to-peer mentoring, culminating at EuroPCR 2027.

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Dr. Naik has been at the forefront of introducing and refining cutting-edge, minimally invasive cardiovascular therapies in India. At Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, he leads the dedicated Structural Heart Intervention Program and the Apollo Heart Valve Clinic, specializing in transcatheter aortic valve implantation, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid interventions, valve-in-valve procedures, and advanced structural therapies. Internationally trained at the prestigious Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge and the Barts Heart Centre in London, Dr. Naik has dedicated his career to improving patient outcomes through direct clinical care and robust medical education.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Gautam Naik, Senior Consultant, Interventional and Structural Cardiology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, "Continuous medical education is fundamental to improving patient outcomes. Platforms like the PCR Global Interventional Academy allow physicians from different parts of the world to exchange knowledge, discuss challenging cases, and learn from one another in an environment focused entirely on advancing patient care. It is a privilege to contribute as faculty and Media Driver to an initiative that is shaping the next generation of interventional cardiologists."

Dr. Naik's appointment to the PCR Global Interventional Academy underscores Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's leadership in cardiology and its commitment to ensuring that emerging global technologies and medical best practices are integrated into patient care in India and beyond.

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