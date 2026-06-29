inDrive India Puts Informed Choice at the Heart of Safer Everyday Travel

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New Delhi [India], June 29: Every journey in India begins with a decision long before the engine starts. A student weighing whether to stay for the last lecture. A nurse finishing a shift after the metro has closed. For millions of Indians, the question is rarely just how do I get there - it is can I do this with confidence. inDrive believes that confidence begins with what a person knows before they say yes, and is sharpening its focus on the moment of choice as the foundation of safer, fairer mobility across India's cities and emerging urban centres.

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India's mobility story has changed faster than its infrastructure. Cities now see the late-evening, long-distance, all-hours travel patterns that once defined only the metros, but often with thinner public transport and longer last-mile gaps. In this context, safety cannot be a single button pressed in a crisis. It has to be woven into the ordinary act of deciding which ride to take.

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That is where inDrive's model works differently. Because rides are not algorithm assigned but driven by users, a passenger can review a driver's profile, ratings, vehicle details and the fare on offer before agreeing, and the driver can see the destination and the rider's rating before accepting. Safety, in this design, is not something done to people; it is something two people arrive at together - a shared understanding between passenger, driver and platform, each with a part to play.

Supporting that mutual agreement is a practical layer of tools: verified profiles for drivers and passengers, the ability to share live ride details with trusted contacts, an in-app emergency option, privacy protection that keeps personal numbers off the table during in-app calls, a two-way rating system, and in-app support. These features support the larger idea, not replace good judgement. For inDrive, safety is a non-negotiable right for every passenger and driver: we widen the information and choice available to everyone before and during a ride, so that confidence is earned, not assumed.

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That protection is also financial. Every inDrive ride in India is covered by complimentary ride insurance for both passengers and drivers, at no extra, per-trip cost - unlike platforms that charge riders for cover trip by trip. It is a quiet guarantee that peace of mind should not carry a price tag.

When a woman can accept a role that requires late hours, when a student can attend the evening batch that fits her schedule, when an elderly couple can visit family across the city on their own terms, mobility stops being a constraint and becomes a quiet enabler of work, education and independence.

"We have spent years talking about safety as a list of features, and features matter but the real shift happens earlier, in the few seconds when someone decides whether to take a ride at all," said Avik Karmakar, Country Manager, inDrive India. "What we have learned from Indian riders and drivers is that confidence does not come from being protected; it comes from being informed. When a young professional in Delhi can see exactly who is picking her up, and a driver can see exactly where he is being asked to go, both are making a free choice with their eyes open. That is a quieter, more honest kind of safety and it is the kind that actually lets people live fuller lives."

To make the most of informed travel, inDrive encourages a few simple habits. Passengers: check the driver and vehicle details before confirming, share longer or late rides with a trusted contact, and keep conversation within the app. Drivers: review the destination and rider rating before accepting, keep documents current, and trust your judgement to decline a trip that does not feel right.

inDrive will continue to invest in the visibility and ease of these choices across Indian cities, with particular attention to the emerging urban centres where reliable, fair mobility can make the greatest difference to daily life.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and delivery platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded ride-hailing app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in over 1200 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission to challenge Injustice through fair choices, inDrive is committed to having a positive impact on people's lives. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

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