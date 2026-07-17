inDrive Launches Toto Quick in Kolkata, Bringing Fair-Price Bargaining to Local Short Rides

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17: inDrive, the global mobility platform known for its fair-price, freedom-of-choice model, announced the launch of inDrive Toto Quick in Kolkata, a new ride category built for the city's everyday travel, giving passengers one more way to get around town, quickly and on their own terms.

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Toto Quick offers doorstep-to-destination rides for up to four passengers, with fares starting at ₹35-40. Passengers can view nearby drivers, negotiate the fare, and choose based on price, rating and experience, while drivers remain free to accept the rides that suit them. Built around Kolkata's familiar toto culture, the service brings greater transparency and choice to everyday local travel without replacing it with rigid, algorithm-set pricing.

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The launch reflects inDrive's broader philosophy: that mobility should give people a say in what they pay, not have it dictated to them. With Toto Quick, that same peer-to-peer bargaining model that powers inDrive's cab, and moto categories now extends to Kolkata's iconic e-rickshaws.

"Kolkata already knows how to negotiate a fair ride. The toto has always run on trust and a bit of back-and-forth between driver and passenger. With Toto Quick, we're simply bringing that everyday habit into the app, giving people another quick and reliable way to get around the city, with complete transparency on price, rating and experience before they even get in." said Avik Karmakar, Country Manager, India, inDrive.

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Toto Quick is live now on the inDrive app for passengers across Kolkata.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and delivery platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded ride-hailing app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in over 1100 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission to challenge Injustice through fair choices, inDrive is committed to having a positive impact on people's lives. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

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