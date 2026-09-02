Induce AI is training its own vision models to reason about film at a level general-purpose LLMs cannot

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San Francisco (California) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Induce AI today opened Rhapsody 1.0, a cinema reasoning and verification engine for AI filmmaking, to public beta, and confirmed it is training its own family of vision models on film domain data rather than prompting a general-purpose LLM to infer craft it was never taught. On ShotBench, a published academic benchmark for cinematic understanding, the strongest general-purpose model tested scored under 60%.

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The problem the company is targeting is not video fidelity. Through 2026, character likeness and shot quality have improved sharply, and several model providers now market identity consistency as solved for short-form work. Story logic has not moved with it. Video models generate each shot independently. There is no representation of what has already happened, no notion of consequence, and no mechanism by which a model can determine that its own output is wrong. A perfectly consistent character can be rendered doing something the plot has made impossible, and nothing in the pipeline flags it.

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Rhapsody engine holds a running record of what the story has established, including cause, consequence and what each character knows, and evaluates each new shot against it the way an experienced crew would. Because those models are trained on film domain data, the engine reasons about story and craft at a level general-purpose LLMs cannot come close to. Shots that fail come back with a diagnosis attached instead of moving downstream to an editor.

"Nobody's AI film problem is quality anymore. The problem is that nothing in shot three has consequences in shot fourteen, and the model has no idea it got it wrong. Every generator on the market is a slot machine with beautiful output. We're building the part that holds a story together."

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-- Mahesh KMB, Co-founder & CEO, Induce AI

The engine is model-agnostic, orchestrating generation across Veo, Kling, Seedance and others open source models too, and approved shots feed back into the system so style adherence compounds across projects.

Founded by Mahesh KMB and Ritwik Reddy, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with its engineering and production team in Bengaluru, and is a five-person team drawn from IIT, BITS, Microsoft, Coinbase, Dailyhunt and Josh. More at inducelabs.ai.

The beta widens a closed pilot with filmmakers, studios and enterprise teams, where Induce AI reports 200+ creators and agencies onboarded within 60 days. The company's production work includes a high-budget Tollywood feature and a set of Bollywood features. Rhapsody 1.0 is open to public beta from today at https://studio.inducelabs.ai/ , with studios and enterprise teams in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai onboarded first.

Pricing starts at $50 per month for individual users and $200 per month for professional users. Studio and enterprise agreements, including API access billed per verified shot, are priced on request.

About Induce AI

Induce AI is an AI media lab building Rhapsody, the cinema reasoning and verification engine for AI filmmaking, and training its own vision models to reason about film at a level general-purpose LLMs cannot come close to. Founded by Mahesh KMB and Ritwik Reddy, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with its engineering and production team in Bengaluru, and is a five-person team drawn from IIT, BITS, Microsoft, Coinbase, Dailyhunt and Josh. More at inducelabs.ai.

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