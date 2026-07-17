Indus International School Hyderabad Produces Two World-Class IB Toppers, Perfect 45/45 Score

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: Indus International School Hyderabad has delivered an extraordinary set of results in the May 2026 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations, with not one but two students, Ruhan Gudeli and Sujay Reddy Surukunti, achieving the perfect score of 45 out of 45, placing them among the top IB performers in the world.

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A perfect 45 is achieved by a very small fraction of IB candidates globally each year, and two students from the same cohort reaching this score in the same year is an exceptional achievement, one that speaks to the depth and consistency of academic excellence at Indus. Ruhan Gudeli has secured admission to the National University of Singapore (NUS) with Mathematics as his major, while Sujay Reddy Surukunti has secured admission to NYU Stern School of Business, where he will study Finance.

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The strength of this result extends well beyond the top scorers. In total, twelve students from the graduating cohort scored 40 points or above, a mark of excellence achieved by only a small percentage of IB candidates worldwide. Amogh Reddy Badikol scored 44, Ashna Narain, Ishanvi Tupili, Ishita Chowdary Karuturi, and Saanvi Kabra each achieved 43, Naithrav Satish, Pranav Narayana Gampa, Shreya Ramesh, and Shreya Singh each scored 41, and Sanyogita Bobba rounded off the list with a score of 40.

This achievement reflects the vision of Lt. Gen. Arjun Ray, CEO, and Dr Sarojini Rao, Deputy CEO of the Indus Trust, whose emphasis on academic rigour and holistic excellence has shaped the culture that makes results like these possible.

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Speaking on the achievement, Ms Farida Fraz, Principal, Indus International School Hyderabad, said, "To have two students achieve a perfect 45 in the same year is a landmark moment for our school, and one we hold with great pride. It is the clearest possible reflection of what our students are capable of when exceptional talent meets rigorous academics, dedicated mentoring from our teachers, and an environment that pushes every learner to reach their fullest potential. Equally, the twelve students who crossed the 40 point mark this year are a testament to the depth and consistency of the IB Diploma journey at Indus, not the achievement of a few, but the strength of an entire cohort and the system that shaped them."

Indus International School Hyderabad offers the full continuum of IB programmes, from the Primary Years Programme through to the Diploma and Career-related Programmes, and continues to build a track record of students who go on to excel at some of the world's leading universities.

For more information, visit: https://hyderabad.indusschool.com/

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