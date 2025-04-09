Indus International School Pune Celebrates Outstanding University Placements as Students Secure Ivy League & Global Top-Tier Admissions

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Indus International School Pune proudly announces the exceptional university placements of three of its outstanding students--Shiven Jain, Abiya Syed, and Ronith Lahoti--who have secured admissions to some of the world's most prestigious institutions. These include Stanford University, Brown University, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, and Cornell University. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Indus Pune's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and holistic education, reaffirming its position among the top international schools in Pune.

A Legacy of Leadership and Excellence

Advertisement

Ronith Lahoti, Head Boy of Indus International School Pune, has been admitted to the University of Pennsylvania, where he will pursue Chemical Engineering. Renowned for his problem-solving skills and passion for sustainability, Ronith has distinguished himself through leadership and analytical thinking. His innovative approach to scientific inquiry makes him an ideal candidate for Penn's rigorous, interdisciplinary academic environment.

Abiya Syed, Head Girl, will be attending Columbia University to study Biology and Gender Studies. A passionate advocate for equity and social impact, Abiya's intellectual curiosity and leadership within the Indus community have made her a role model for her peers. Her academic interests at the intersection of science, society, and gender reflect a deep commitment to driving meaningful change.

Advertisement

Shiven Jain, Valedictorian of the graduating class, has achieved an extraordinary feat by receiving admission offers from Stanford University, Brown University, and Cornell University. With a profound passion for storytelling and the arts, Shiven plans to pursue Film Studies and English Literature, showcasing his dedication to creative expression and global narratives.

A Testament to Indus International School Pune's Vision

These remarkable university placements are a testament to Indus International School Pune's mission to cultivate future-ready leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Through inquiry-driven learning, a student-centric pedagogy, and a steadfast emphasis on holistic development, Indus Pune continues to prepare its students to thrive in the world's most competitive academic landscapes.

The Indus community extends its heartfelt congratulations to Shiven, Abiya, Ronith, and their families on this outstanding achievement. Their success is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and the invaluable guidance of their mentors at Indus International School Pune

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)