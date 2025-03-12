DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / IndusInd hit by Rs 2.1K cr audit lapse; shares nosedive 27%

IndusInd hit by Rs 2.1K cr audit lapse; shares nosedive 27%

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday fire fought the fallout of a Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting, saying it has enough reserves and capital to cover for it, but the management’s assurance failed to arrest the free fall of shares which...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday fire fought the fallout of a Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting, saying it has enough reserves and capital to cover for it, but the management’s assurance failed to arrest the free fall of shares which tanked over 27 per cent on the bourses.

IndusInd Bank CEO and Managing Director Sumant Kathpalia said that the accounting lapse was noted around September-October last year and the bank gave a preliminary update to the RBI about this last week. The final number will be known after the external agency, which the bank has appointed, finalises its report by early April.

In a stock exchange filing, private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday disclosed that the bank has noted some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio which could have an adverse impact of about 2.35 per cent of the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 as per its internal review.

Advertisement

Shares of IndusInd Bank nosedived 27.17 per cent to close at Rs 655.95 on the BSE. During the day’s trade, the stock had hit its one-year-low of Rs 649 a piece, down 28 per cent over Monday’s closing price of Rs 900.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper