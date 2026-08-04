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Home / Business / Industrial corridors gain traction with Rs 16,172 crore funds sanctioned under NICDP

Industrial corridors gain traction with Rs 16,172 crore funds sanctioned under NICDP

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs 16,172.95 crore to the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for the execution of corridor projects, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

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Out of this allocation, NICDIT has further disbursed Rs 14,569.97 crore directly to project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to carry out ground-level project development for various industrial nodes under the scheme.

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Under the broader national framework, the central government had approved a total of 20 industrial nodes. Infrastructure expansion has accelerated in recent years, with 12 of these 20 projects receiving approval during the last five years. Among the total approved projects, four have reached full completion.

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The construction timeline for completing individual projects spans 36 to 48 months, calculated from the actual date of appointment of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor. The central government has undertaken the creation of these industrial townships through SPVs established jointly with respective state governments.

Under this partnership model, state governments contribute land, while central government assistance is provided through equity, debt, or a combination of both.

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Project development activities follow a sequential procedure before final approval. The process begins with the identification of specific industrial nodes based on the prioritisation of state governments. State authorities subsequently oversee the preparation and approval of concept master plans and development plans, obtain necessary environmental clearances, and construct detailed design plans prior to project submission for final approval.

The internal trunk infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage and power distribution within the industrial city/node, is executed through EPC contractors engaged by the respective project SPVs.

External connectivity infrastructure such as bulk water supply, power, telecom and roads, have been comprehensively mapped and examined on the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) portal and undertaken by concerned state SPVs as per SHA/SSA conditions in consultation with State department/Central agencies.

This information was given by the Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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