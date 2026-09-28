Industrial output rises 8% in August, manufacturing jumps 9%: Government data

India's industrial output increased by 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2026, a rise from the preliminary estimate of 6.7 per cent growth in July, driven by robust growth in manufacturing and electricity and gas supply, according to official data released on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was at 123.3 in August, in contrast to 114.2 in the same month last year.

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Production in manufacturing increased by 9 per cent over the month, whereas the supply of electricity and gas climbed by 12.3 per cent. The growth of water supply, sewerage, and waste management was 6.3 per cent. Mining and quarrying, on the other hand, decreased by 5.6 per cent.

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The manufacturing industry experienced growth of 8 per cent or greater for the third straight month.

In August, the manufacturing index was recorded at 126.6, whereas the indices for mining and quarrying, electricity and gas supply, and water supply, sewerage and waste management were at 85.7, 133.9, and 147.6, respectively.

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Out of the 23 manufacturing industry sectors classified at the two-digit level in the National Industrial Classification, 18 experienced growth in August relative to the same month a year prior.

Key positive contributors included a 30.9 per cent rise in the manufacture of electrical equipment, a 25.3 per cent increase in the manufacture of other transport equipment, and a 25.2 per cent growth in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers.

In motor vehicles, auto parts, accessories, and spare parts, passenger cars and commercial vehicles played a vital role in growth.

In electrical devices, major components comprised electrical devices for switching or safeguarding circuits and their components, end-face connectors for optical fibres and cables, as well as UPS and solid-state drives.

The increase in other transportation equipment was backed by two-wheelers, railway rolling stock and components, maintenance or service vehicles, and parts and accessories for motorcycles, mopeds, and sidecars.