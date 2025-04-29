DT
Home / Business / Industrial output slows to 4-year low of 4% in FY25

Industrial output slows to 4-year low of 4% in FY25

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
India’s industrial production growth remains almost flat at 3 per cent in March sequentially, though, on a year-on-year basis, it slipped from 5.5 per cent, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors.

The government also revised the industrial growth figure downward to 2.7 per cent for February 2025 from the provisional estimate of 2.9 per cent earlier this month, according to the official data released on Monday.

In the fiscal 2024-25, the IIP decelerated to a four-year low of 4 per cent. It was 5.9 per cent in 2023-24 and the previous low was recorded at -8.4 per cent in 2020-21.

The growth was 11.4 per cent in 2021-22 and 5.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.5 per cent in March 2024, as per the data.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also showed that the manufacturing sector’s output growth slightly decelerated to 3 per cent in March 2025 from 5.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production dipped to 0.4 per cent from 1.3 per cent growth a year ago.

Power output also slowed to 6.3 per cent in March 2025 against 8.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

