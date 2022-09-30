Industrial parks at Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib soon

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 29

To give impetus to industrial growth, the Punjab Government intends to develop two industrial parks — one at Ropar and another at Fatehgarh Sahib. Spread over 450-500 acres, the proposed parks will be developed on gram panchayat land.

The state has already identified the land and has written to Rural Development and Panchayats Department to initiate the process.

The parks would be developed by Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC). Since the industrial estates and focal points in some of the major cities of the state have become highly congested, there is a dire need to develop new industrial parks.

The Ropar industrial park will be spread across 384 acres in five villages. The approval for setting up the park was given by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 11, according to a letter of the PSIEC addressed to the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, the copy of which is with The Tribune.

Sources said the second park would be developed over 75-100 acres on panchayat land in Fatehgarh Sahib. The corporation has already conducted survey for the purpose.

“The projects are at initial stage. We are in the process of accumulating land,” said Kumar Amit, managing director, PSIEC.

