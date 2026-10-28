Industrial production growth declines to 4-month low of 6.7% in September

India's industrial production growth declined to a four-month low of 6.7 per cent in September, driven by a widespread slowdown in all key sectors, as per data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

This marks the lowest reading since May, when the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 5 per cent. The growth for August was adjusted down to 7.8 per cent from the previously estimated 8 per cent. In September of the previous year, industrial production increased by 6.1 per cent.

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The index for September was at 124.3, in contrast to 123.1 from the previous month.

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In September, three of the four major sectors — manufacturing, electricity and gas supply, and water supply and waste management — experienced a slowdown compared to August. Mining and quarrying experienced a more pronounced decline, pulling the index lower.

Manufacturing growth, which constitutes roughly 76 per cent of the IIP, slowed to 7.6 per cent from a revised 8.6 per cent in August due to a negative base effect.

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The manufacturing growth in September was the slowest since May, when it expanded by 5.2 per cent, marking the end of a three-month streak of growth exceeding 8 per cent.

In manufacturing, 17 out of 23 industry sectors at the two-digit level experienced growth in the month. Up to eight sub-segments experienced double-digit growth in September.

Electrical apparatus increased by 33.9 per cent, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers rose by 19 per cent, while rubber and plastic items went up by 19.9 per cent. The NSO identified these three as the leading contributors to growth.

Conversely, six sectors of the industry shrank. These comprised wood and wood products (-10.5 per cent), pharmaceuticals (-8.9 per cent) and clothing (-5.2 per cent), among others.

The electricity and gas supply sector continued to be the fastest-growing, registering an 11.2 per cent increase, a decline from the revised 12.3 per cent recorded in August.

Electricity production from non-renewable sources increased by 16.5 per cent. Renewable generation dropped significantly to 4.3 per cent, down from 15.4 per cent in August. Gas provision decreased by 6.7 per cent.

Water supply, sewage, and waste management increased by 5.8 per cent, a decline from 6.3 per cent in August and the slowest since May, which saw a growth of 5.5 per cent.